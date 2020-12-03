Palm Beach Symphony Announces 47th Season Beginning This Month

Following a record-breaking season cut short by closed concert halls, Palm Beach Symphony announces a bold return to performing with acclaimed Music Director Gerard Schwarz on the podium for the entirety of its upcoming 47th season.

The 19 Palm Beach Symphony premieres are not the only firsts in a season which will launch in December 2020 with a televised holiday concert on CBS 12 News. Masterworks Series concerts with guest violinist Pinchas Zukerman, guest pianists Vladimir Feltsman and Alexander Toradze and guest cellist Julian Schwarz will be presented virtually, in person or both and offered for one ticket price of $30. The season also includes an intimate concert with guest pianist Olga Kern.

"The concert halls shut down abruptly earlier this year which was one of the many things that isolated us from one another, so we are excited to announce a season that is undoubtedly our greatest artistic achievement to date in an accessible manner that allows the power of orchestral music to connect us once more," said Palm Beach Symphony CEO David McClymont. "With an eye on community, CBS 12 has made it possible to offer a joyous holiday concert to everyone, and through underwriting by our generous patrons, every ticket is the best seat in the house so everyone can enjoy the concerts in the way in which they are most comfortable."

The first American named Conductor of the Year by Musical America, Maestro Schwarz is also the Music Director of the All-Star Orchestra, Eastern Music Festival and Mozart Orchestra of New York. Additionally, he is the Conductor Laureate of the Seattle Symphony Orchestra and Conductor Emeritus of the Mostly Mozart Festival. His considerable discography of more than 350 albums showcases his collaborations with some of the world's greatest orchestras and, in his nearly five decades as a respected classical musician and conductor, Maestro Schwarz has received hundreds of honors and accolades including seven Emmy Awards, 14 GRAMMY nominations, eight ASCAP Awards and the Ditson Conductor's Award from Columbia University. Also in South Florida, he is the Distinguished Professor of Music, Conducting and Orchestral Studies at University of Miami's Frost School of Music and Music Director of the Frost Symphony Orchestra.

"As I prepared for my first full season on the podium, the pandemic threw concert schedules around the world into disarray," said Maestro Schwarz. "I've collaborated with many of these acclaimed artists in the past and have been struck by their commitment to live performance and passion for orchestral music as they rearranged schedules and programs while we worked through all the uncertainties of returning to the concert hall. We cannot wait to bring this season to our audience."

The four Masterworks Series concerts are currently scheduled to be performed at the Kravis Center for the Performing Arts in accordance with health and safety guidelines following CDC recommendations and guidance from local and state officials. At this time, it is anticipated that the first Masterwork concert in January will be livestreamed without an audience in the hall. The Symphony hopes to perform the remainder of the season as a mix of livestream and select seating.

"Rising to the challenges of performing during the pandemic, Palm Beach Symphony is once again elevating the performances and repertoire of this world-class orchestra while also deepening our commitment to community," McClymont said. "Whether watching a livestream performance, attending in person or supporting our continued mission, we will come together in different ways to celebrate a season that was well worth the wait."

Virtual passes and in-person tickets to individual concerts in the Masterworks series are $30 with four-concert subscriptions available for $100. Tickets are available online at www.palmbeachsymphony.org and by phone at (561) 281-0145.

