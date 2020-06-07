PSO Announces its 20-21 Slate of New Officers and Board Members

Robert A. Reed, Executive Director, of the Plano Symphony Orchestra today announced that a slate of officers and board members were unanimously elected at the organization's annual meeting held Sunday, June 7, 2020. The slate of officers will be: Craig Barber, President, who was elected for a second year, Marion Brockette, President-elect, Mike Mangum, Treasurer and Janie Orr, Secretary.

Also elected were the following new board members: Phillip E. Adams, Deborah L. Hendrix, Charles Miller, Ryan Riggs and Kyle Veverka. Board members re-elected to a Second, Three-Year Term are Julianne Barnum, Christine Hopkins, Betty Muns, Vicky Teherani and Bill Tucker.

The PSO also paid tribute to retiring members for their board service: Edward Coyle, Polly Pardo, Melissa Sauvage Senter, Erin Stewart,and Autumn Zank.

The complete 35-member PSO Board for the 20-21 season is as follows:

Craig Barber, Phillip E. Adams, Julianne Barnum, Marion Brockette, Mary Jo Cater, Rebeka Ecker, Ross Gillispie, Deborah L. Hendrix, Dr. Christine Hopkins, Marcia Nelson Jackson, Humera Kassem, Buzz Kolbe, Stephen Kyriakos, William Langford, Mirna Lynch, Mike Mangum, Charles Miller, Brenda Mills, Darlene Morford, Dr. Betty Bell Muns, Shirley Ogden, Janie Orr, Wanda Parker, P.E., Dr. Christopher Parr, Sheri Pixley, Ryan Riggs, Carlos Rodriguez-Garcia, Gobriel Rusthoven, Christina Ryan, Vicky Teherani, Lisa Traeger, Bill Tucker, Kyle Veverka, Lauren Wood, and Sue Wood. The PSO board is as diverse as the community it serves, with a balance of genders, ethnicities, ages and professions providing leadership and sound guidance.

