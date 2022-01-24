Orion to Continue in March with Farrenc & More

Music from the 19th and 20th centuries fills the program for the third concert of The Orion Ensemble's 29th season, featuring works by Schoenfield, Still and Tchaikovsky at three venues: New England Congregational Church in Aurora (March 6), PianoForte Studios in Chicago (March 9) and Nichols Concert Hall in Evanston (March 13). The Chicago and Evanston performances also will be available via livestream.

Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky's Trio in A minor is a touching memorial piece for his mentor, Nikolai Rubinstein, founder of the Moscow Conservatory. Rubinstein was Tchaikovsky's employer at the conservatory and the pianist to whom Tchaikovsky originally wanted to dedicate his Piano Concerto in B flat minor. A highly poignant work in two movements completed in 1882, it is the only work Tchaikovsky wrote for violin, cello and piano.

PROGRAM UPDATE: Replacing Paul Schoenfield's Trio for clarinet, violin and piano is the Trio for clarinet, cello and piano in E-flat Major, Op. 44 by Louise Farrenc (1804-75). Farrenc was a decisive musical force in Paris during the mid-19th century. A brilliant concert pianist and gifted composer, she opened a publishing house with her husband and became a highly successful music publisher. In 1842 she was awarded a lifetime position as Professor of Piano at the Paris Conservatory. This Trio, which she composed in 1840, is a work of great delicacy and lyrical beauty, featuring moments of great passion.

William Grant Still's haunting and provocative Three Visions for Piano offers a musical journey of the eternal mystery: death and the questions of afterlife. This piano composition, which he composed for his wife in 1935, is provocative and alluring. Still's Folk Suite #2 comprises delightful and colorful movements tastefully presented as chamber miniatures.

