Orchestre National De France to Embark On U.S. Tour Led By Cristian Măcelaru, With Daniil Trifonov

From November 7 to 9, 2025, Music Director Cristian Măcelaru leads the Orchestre National de France on its first U.S. tour in nearly 10 years, performing with GRAMMY Award-winning pianist Daniil Trifonov in three concerts culminating in a much-anticipated return to Carnegie Hall. In a program comprising all French repertoire, the orchestra performs Saint-Saëns's Piano Concerto No. 2 in G Minor, along with Elsa Barraine's Symphony No. 2 and two works by Ravel: Concerto in G and Daphnis et Chloe: Suite No. 2 - with Trifonov as soloist on both of the program's concerti. The tour begins on Friday, November 7, 2025 at 8:00pm with a concert presented by Music Worcester at Mechanics Hall in Worcester, MA; followed by performances on Saturday, November 8, 2025 at 7:00pm at Tilles Center in Brookville, NY; and on Sunday, November 9, 2025 at 2:00pm at Carnegie Hall's Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage in New York City.

"The mission of the Orchestre National de France is to be the premier ambassadors of French music and French culture," Măcelaru said, "and it is so important and vital to who we are that we can share the beauty and the extraordinary artistry of composers like Maurice Ravel, whom we are celebrating this year. Having performed with Daniil Trifonov for more than ten years, it's a special joy to have not just a friend on stage with me, but truly one of the greatest artists alive today.

"As I've said many many times," he continued, "I was attracted to this orchestra by their understanding of what we call the 'French sound.' The composers of French heritage were able to create music that speaks through colors and gestures, surrounding us with this sound that is very beautiful and fleeting, and at the same time transparent and changing constantly. It's a wonderful opportunity to bring this orchestra to the US and allow its music lovers to embrace this very unique, honest and truthful presentation of the music."

Founded in 1934 and prized as France's leading orchestra, the Orchestre National de France first toured in North America in 1948. The orchestra last performed at Carnegie Hall in 2016. They previously collaborated with Trifonov in December 2022 for a German tour of the Elbphilharmonie in Hamburg, the Philharmonie in Cologne, the Isarphilharmonie in Munich, and the Philharmonie in Berlin.

The orchestra and Măcelaru recently released an album of Ravel's symphonic works on the Naïve label, celebrating this quintessential French repertoire on the 150th anniversary of the composer's birth.

Orchestre National de France U.S. Tour

Friday, November 7, 2025 at 8:00pm

Mechanics Hall | Worcester, MA

Link: www.musicworcester.org/event/orchestre-national-de-france-daniil-trifonov-piano/

Saturday, November 8, 2025 at 7:00pm

Tilles Center | Brookville, NY

Link: www.tillescenter.org/event/orchestre-national-de-france

Sunday, November 9, 2025 at 2:00pm

Carnegie Hall Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage | New York, NY

Link: www.carnegiehall.org/calendar/2025/11/09/orchestre-national-de-france-0200pm

Program:

Elsa Barraine - Symphony No. 2

Camille Saint‑Saëns - Piano Concerto No. 2 in G minor, Op. 22

Maurice Ravel - Concerto in G

Maurice Ravel - Daphnis et Chloé Suite No. 2

Daniil Trifonov, piano

Cristian Măcelaru, conductor