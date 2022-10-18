Nine Young Musicians Competed in the Final Round of VSO's 28th National Young Artist Competition

The Vancouver Symphony Orchestra USA (VSO) announces violinist Jinan Laurentia Woo, NJ (9th Grade, Columbia Preparatory School); bassoonist Preston Atkins, IA (incoming freshman, Curtis Institute of Music); and pianist Anwen Deng, PA (9th Grade, Conestoga High School) as the Gold Medalists of its 28th Young Artist Competition following a remarkable performance from all nine finalists.

Gold medal winners in each category will perform with the VSO under the baton of Maestro Salvador Brotons on January 21 and 22, 2023 at Skyview Concert Hall. Silver Medalists were oboist Hannah Cho, CA (10th Grade, Orange County School of the Arts); pianist Nathaniel Zhang, CA (10th Grade, Folsom High School); and a tie between violinist Jonathan Okseniuk, AZ (11th Grade, Arete Preparatory Academy) and violinist Lauren Yoon, PA (9th Grade, Harriton High School). Bronze Medalists were flutist Anika Gandhi, CA (11th grade, San Francisco University High School) and pianist Nolan Tu, WA (11th Grade, Union High School).

After the previous year's decision to open the competition to competitors nationwide, nine of the nation's finest young musicians competed in three categories: piano, strings, and winds/brass. These talented students were chosen from over 100 applicants for their outstanding musical ability and virtuosity.

VSO CEO Igor Shakhman says, "Each year I'm amazed at the incredible artistry of these young musicians, and this year was no exception. It is a true honor to host this annual gathering of young talent from across the United States, and we are so thankful for the world-renowned musicians and industry professionals who participated as judges this year. We are excited to welcome our Gold Medalists to the stage for their VSO debuts this January with Maestro Brotons." All finalists receive generous cash prizes. Gold Medalists are awarded $5,000 each; Silver Medalists, $2,000 each; Bronze Medalists, $1,000 each.

The final round of the competition was judged by an extraordinary panel of five renowned performers and educators including:

David Shifrin - Former Artistic Director of Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center and Chamber Music Northwest and Clarinet Professor at the Yale School of Music

Zuill Bailey - GRAMMY award-winning cellist, Artistic Director of Sitka Summer Music Festival and Cello Professor at UT El Paso

Sarah Ioannides - Music Director and Conductor of Symphony Tacoma; Artistic Director of Cascade Conducting and Composing

Igal Kesselman - Artistic Director of Kaufman Music Center International Piano Competition

Stephen Shepherd - VSO and Portland Columbia Symphony Associate Concertmaster

The VSO, now in its 44th season, has been a cornerstone of Southwest Washington's arts community, providing symphonic music of the highest caliber in live performances and through music education in schools, concert halls, and throughout the community. For more information, please visit vancouversymphony.org.

Photo credit: Lisa Kuhlman