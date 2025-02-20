New York Philharmonic Will Host Kravis NIGHTCAP Concert with Tiler Peck and Hilary Hahn

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The New York Philharmonic has announced details for the next Kravis Nightcap concert, February 27, 2025, at 10:00 p.m. at the Wu Tsai Theater, David Geffen Hall.

New York City Ballet principal dancer Tiler Peck — who serves as choreographer / ballerina for all three Kravis Nightcap concerts this season, which explore the intersection of movement and music — will perform alongside violinist Hilary Hahn. Peck and Hahn, who previously collaborated on a Kravis Nightcap during the 2023–24 season, will be joined by violinst Amaryn Olmeda, cellist Seth Parker Woods, pianist Conor Hanick, and New York City Ballet dancers India Bradley and Roman Mejia.

The program includes Max Richter’s Mercy; Jessie Montgomery’s Musings; Carlos Simon’s Between Worlds and be still and know; Ysaÿe’s Violin Sonata, Ballade; J.S. Bach’s Courante from Partita No. 1; and selections from Walker’s Cello Sonata.

The performance follows the evening’s subscription concert, also featuring Hilary Hahn as soloist in Brahms’s Violin Concerto, conducted by Herbert Blomstedt.

