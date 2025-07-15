New York Philharmonic Announces 2025/2026 Season Updates Including Gustavo Dudamel & More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The New York Philharmonic has announced a series of updates to its upcoming 2025â€“26 season, unveiling additions to subscription concerts, new commissions, educational initiatives, and live-to-film events. Among the highlights are multiple concerts conducted by Music and Artistic Director Designate Gustavo Dudamel, including a major new orchestral adaptation of Frederic Rzewskiâ€™s The People United Will Never Be Defeated and performances with the Spanish Harlem Orchestra.

A key component of the season is the world premiere of the orchestral version of Rzewskiâ€™s The People United Will Never Be Defeated, scheduled for March 12â€“14 and 17, 2026. Dudamel will conduct the work, which now includes contributions from 18 composers. Newly announced orchestrators include Enrico Chapela, Suzanne Farrin, Felipe Lara, and Arturo MÃ¡rquez. Previously announced composers include Kati AgÃ³cs, Marcos Balter, Anthony Cheung, Brittany J. Green, Tania LeÃ³n, Andrew Norman, Maria Schneider, Nina Shekhar, Roberto Sierra, Conrad Tao, Jerod Impichchaachaaha' Tate, Joel Thompson, Wang Lu, and Nina C. Young. The work is part of the Philharmonicâ€™s multi-season initiative marking the 250th anniversary of the United States.

Dudamel will also lead the New York premiere of Ellen Reidâ€™s Earth Between Oceans, a co-commission with the Los Angeles Philharmonic, on April 30â€“May 2, 2026. The piece will feature the New York Philharmonic Chorus under the direction of Malcolm J. Merriweather.

For the May 6â€“8, 2026 program, Dudamel will conduct Gershwinâ€™s Cuban Overture, Villa-Lobosâ€™s O trenzinho do caipira from Bachianas Brasileiras No. 2, Ginasteraâ€™s Milonga, Gabriela Ortizâ€™s AntrÃ³polis, and selections performed with the Spanish Harlem Orchestra, led by Oscar HernÃ¡ndez.

Caroline Malloneeâ€™s Lakeside Game â€” co-commissioned with Ann Arbor Symphony Orchestra and Johnstown Symphony Orchestra as part of Project 19 â€” will receive its world premiere on November 13, 14, and 16, 2025, conducted by David Robertson.

Principal Trumpet Christopher Martin joins the May 21â€“23, 2026 program, conducted by Marek Janowski, to perform Haydnâ€™s Trumpet Concerto. The concerts will also include Mozartâ€™s Serenata notturna and Mendelssohnâ€™s Scottish Symphony.

Hans Abrahamsenâ€™s Vers le silence has been added to the October 29, 2025 Sound On program. Conducted by Brad Lubman, the concert will feature Neue Vocalsolisten and students from the Juilliard Orchestra, alongside the US premiere of Chaya Czernowinâ€™s Unforeseen dusk: bones into wings.

On May 22, 2026, NY Phil Assistant Concertmaster Michelle Kim will perform as soloist in Lou Harrisonâ€™s Concerto for Violin and Percussion. That program will also feature a new instrumental work by Nathalie Joachim, who will appear as soloist.

Live-to-film events in the Art of the Score series include Home Alone (Dec 17â€“20, 2025), conducted by Constantine Kitsopoulos and featuring the Brooklyn Youth Chorus; the New York premiere of Disneyâ€™s Encanto (June 18â€“21, 2026), conducted by Nicholas Hersh; and Star Wars: Return of the Jedi (June 24â€“27, 2026), conducted by David Newman.

The Very Young Peopleâ€™s Concerts series returns with three relaxed performances at Merkin Hall: Brass (Jan 31, 2026), Winds (Mar 28), and Strings (May 30). These concerts will be hosted by Associate Principal Viola Rebecca Young and designed by Doug Fitch to support neurodiverse audiences.

Six New York Philharmonic Ensembles concerts are also scheduled at Merkin Hall on Sept 28, Oct 26, Nov 30, Jan 4, Feb 15, and Apr 12.

The Philharmonic will co-present Variations on America: A Discussion Series with Lincoln Center, exploring cultural and civic themes. Events will take place on Sept 9, Dec 2, Jan 20, Mar 10, and Mar 18, 2026, and will be moderated by Juilliard professor Fredara Hadley.

Additionally, The Unanswered Questions, a free discussion series with CUNY and other partners, will launch with three events:

Dress, Dreams, and Desire: Fashion and Psychoanalysis (Oct 15, 2025, at The Museum at FIT)

Songs of Resistance, Songs of Freedom (Oct 30, 2025, at John Jay College)

Dreams, Symphonies, and Neuroses (Nov 18, 2025, at FIT)