New Jersey Symphony Cancels Lunar New Year Celebration Due To Snowstorm

For the safety of audiences and artists traveling in the metropolitan area, the New Jersey Symphony's Lunar New Year Celebration at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark scheduled for January 29 has been canceled due to the expected snowstorm.

Patrons who held tickets for the Lunar New Year Celebration can exchange their tickets into another performance, among other ticket options. Ticket holders can contact New Jersey Symphony Patron Services at tickets@njsymphony.org or 1.800.ALLEGRO (255.3476).

The Symphony plans to release a compilation of new and existing virtual content in celebration of Lunar New Year in the coming weeks.

More information is available at njsymphony.org/LNY.