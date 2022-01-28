Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

New Jersey Symphony Cancels Lunar New Year Celebration Due To Snowstorm

pixeltracker

The Symphony plans to release a compilation of new and existing virtual content in celebration of Lunar New Year in the coming weeks.

Jan. 28, 2022  

New Jersey Symphony Cancels Lunar New Year Celebration Due To Snowstorm

For the safety of audiences and artists traveling in the metropolitan area, the New Jersey Symphony's Lunar New Year Celebration at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark scheduled for January 29 has been canceled due to the expected snowstorm.

Patrons who held tickets for the Lunar New Year Celebration can exchange their tickets into another performance, among other ticket options. Ticket holders can contact New Jersey Symphony Patron Services at tickets@njsymphony.org or 1.800.ALLEGRO (255.3476).

The Symphony plans to release a compilation of new and existing virtual content in celebration of Lunar New Year in the coming weeks.

More information is available at njsymphony.org/LNY.


Related Articles View More Classical Music Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Gavin Lee Photo
Gavin Lee
Corey Mach Photo
Corey Mach
Samantha Pauly Photo
Samantha Pauly

More Hot Stories For You

  • MY NAME IS NOT MOM Announced at Victoria Theatre April 2
  • CMA To Receive $150,000 Grant From The National Endowment For The Arts
  • Akron Civic Theater Continues Wild Oscar's With HEAR WHAT'S IN THE HEART - A SHOEMAKER'S TALE
  • Photos: First Look at Wright State Theatre's Production of SWEAT