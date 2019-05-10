Midsummer's Music 2019 to Spotlight Mendelssohn, Mozart And More

Midsummer's Music of Door County, Wisconsin, announces its 2019 concert season with Mendelssohn, Mozart and More! Presenting concerts hailed as "exciting, pulse-pounding and riveting," Midsummer's Music provides unique and diverse cultural, historical and scenic musical experiences. The 2019 season, running June 14 through September 2, features 41 concerts performed by world-class musicians. The inspiring concerts, many of which sell out, attract a growing dedicated following every year, plus thousands more via Wisconsin Public Radio broadcasts, and on Live from Chicago's WFMT Radio.

Midsummer's Music offers chamber music for strings, piano and winds performed in distinctive settings throughout Door County, including art galleries, museums, historic venues and private homes.

Programs feature works by Mozart, Schubert and Dvo k, gems from lesser-known composers and world premieres by Midsummer's own award-winning Composer-in-Residence Jacob Beranek. This season will celebrate the premiere of Beranek's Quintet for Winds on July 11. A complete 2019 summer brochure can be downloaded atwww.midsummersmusic.com.

The season opens June 14 with a program of works by Mendelssohn, Farrenc and Turina, and concludes with the annual Labor Day benefit and program on September 2 featuring works by Martinu, Lachner and the glorious Mendelssohn Octet. Other season highlights include Salon Concerts in four of Door County's most elegant residences, as well as two dinner concerts, where a limited number of guests can join musicians for post-concert meals at some of the area's finest restaurants. New for 2019, concertgoers can experience wine-and-food pairings following three matin e concerts in Egg Harbor, Wisconsin. Midsummer's Music continues its partnerships with local arts organizations and will again host Write On, Door County and Woodwalk Gallery artists featuring collaborations with noted area poets and visual artists who create original pieces based on inspirations from music being performed. This past year, Midsummer's Music showcased a series of water-themed concerts in collaboration with the Celebrate Water Door County initiative bringing awareness to water supply protection.

Midsummer's Music draws on the extraordinary talent of musicians from the Chicago Symphony, Chicago's Lyric Opera, Milwaukee Symphony, St. Paul Chamber Orchestra, Indianapolis Symphony, Aspen Music Festival, China National Symphony and the Ravinia Festival, among others. The Griffon String Quartet, Midsummer's newly formed ensemble in residence, created in partnership with St. Norbert College and the Fine Arts Institute in Green Bay, is a groundbreaking project to enrich the lives of children and adults throughout Northeast Wisconsin providing concerts, workshops, and music education outreach throughout the year. Their May 25 pre-season concert at Egg Harbor's Kress Pavilions' Great Hall, with wrap-around porches that offer sweeping views of the bay and surrounding orchards, will feature works by Haydn, Philip Glass and Brahms.

Tickets are $29 for adults, $10 for students and children 12 and under are free. Premium prices apply for salon/home concerts, dinner concerts and other special events. Flex-packs of six or eight tickets are also available. Tickets can be ordered at www.midsummersmusic.com, or by phone at 920-854-7088.

Midsummer's Music was co-founded in 1990 by Jim and Jean Berkenstock, long-time Door County summer residents and principal orchestral players with the Lyric Opera of Chicago. What began as two concerts among friends has become one of the Midwest's most anticipated chamber music series, bringing thousands of chamber music enthusiasts from around the globe to the magical Door County Peninsula.





