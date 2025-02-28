Memphis Symphony Chorus Celebrates 60th Anniversary with Special Concert

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Memphis Symphony Chorus will celebrate its 60th anniversary with a spectacular concert, set for Tuesday, March 4, 2025, at 7:30 pm at First Baptist Church (200 East Parkway North, Memphis, TN). This milestone performance will feature both the Memphis Symphony Chorus and the Chamber Chorus, under the expert direction of Dr. Lawrence Edwards with accompaniment by Liz Parsons.

Since its founding in 1965, the Memphis Symphony Chorus has been a vital part of the city's cultural landscape, bringing together voices to create powerful and moving choral music. The Memphis Symphony Chorus has attracted excellent, volunteer vocalists from around the Mid-South, and today the Chorus is 90 members strong, performing under the direction of Artistic Director, Dr. Lawrence Edwards, and Memphis Symphony Orchestra Music Director, Robert Moody.

For its 60th anniversary, the concert will celebrate the tradition of excellence and artistic achievement that has become synonymous with the Chorus' rich legacy. The anniversary performance will showcase a variety of musical selections, highlighting the versatile talents of both the full chorus and the chamber group. It promises to be a night of unforgettable music and celebration of the community and talent that have made the Memphis Symphony Chorus a cornerstone of Memphis' vibrant arts scene.

