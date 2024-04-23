Max Lifchitz Celebrates Cinco De Mayo At New York City's National Opera Center In May

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Max Lifchitz marks the Cinco de Mayo Holiday on Sunday afternoon May 5 performing a recital featuring piano music by Mexican composers from the 20th and 21st centuries.

The free-admission concert will start at 4 PM (EST) and end around 5:15 PM. It will be held at the National Opera Center's Marc Scorca Hall (330 7th Ave 7th Floor, New York, NY 10001). Admission to the event is free (first come, first served).

The event It will be streamed live from via YouTube @ https://www.youtube.com/user/NatOperaCenterLIVE

Lifchitz started his musical training in his native Mexico City before relocating to New York where he perfected his craft at The Juilliard School.

Awarded first prize in the 1976 International Gaudeamus Competition for Performers of Twentieth Century Music, Lifchitz has appeared on concert stages throughout Latin America, Europe, and the US. His highly praised solo and ensemble recordings are widely available through streaming platforms such as Apple Music, Spotify, and YouTube.

The program includes works written during the first half of the 20th century by beloved Mexican masters Carlos Chavez, Silvestre Revueltas, and Manuel M. Ponce. It also features more recent works espousing a cosmopolitan outlook by Manuel Enriquez, Marta Garcia-Renart, and Marcela Rodriguez. Two works that Mr. Lifchitz composed during the 1960s while growing up in Mexico City will round off the evening.

For further programming information, please visit the North/South Consonance website @ https://www.northsouthmusic.org/

Active since 1980, North/South Consonance, Inc. is devoted to the promotion of music by composers from the Americas and the world. Its activities are made possible, in part, with public funds from the New York State Council on the Arts and the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs as well as the BMI Foundation and the generosity of numerous individual donors.