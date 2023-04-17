Live Music Now Scotland And Skye Chamber Music Continue Collaboration With Skye Residency For Young Professional Harpist

Live Music Now Scotland has announced the next stage in its ongoing collaboration with Skye Chamber Music: a nine day residency for Sophie Rocks, a classical harpist who will be honing her musical acumen on the picturesque island, as well as giving back to the community through a tour of performances at community hubs such as schools and care homes. Sophie's residency on the island will include participatory performances at Broadford and Portree primary schools and Home Farm Care Home, with outreach activity on the neighbouring island of Raasay in the pipeline.

This exciting residency is the next stage of the collaboration which has already provided a vital programme of musical outreach for island communities. This has included blind pianist, Ethan Loch, a member of LMNS' Pathways programme for artists who face barriers in their performing practice. Ethan shared his wonderful talent with pupils at local Gaelic Primary School, Bun-sgoil Ghaidhlig Phort Righ, earlier this January. Then in March, Portree audiences were treated to a spellbinding showcase from accordionist Alena Bulatetskaya and classical guitarist, Jacopo Lazzaretti as part of Skye Chamber Music, with both musicians also winning lots of high fives from primary school children and their staff in Staffin, Carbost, Dunvegan and Skeabost.

Carol Main MBE, Director at Live Music Now Scotland, said: "We are delighted to announce this next phase in our partnership with Skye Chamber Music which will see the brilliant harpist Sophie Rocks take up residency on Skye, bringing not only classical music to school children across the region, but also providing inspiration for her own repertoire."

It is thanks to funding from Chamber Music Scotland, alongside Live Music Now Scotland and Skye Chamber Music, that this project is possible.