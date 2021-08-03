League of American Orchestras Announces New Board Members

Seven new board members have joined the Board of Directors of the League of American Orchestras, the national organization dedicated to advancing the orchestral art form in the U.S.

The League's membership comprises more than 1,800 organizations and individuals across North America, ranging from world-renowned orchestras to community orchestras, from summer festivals to student and youth ensembles, from conservatories to libraries, from businesses serving orchestras to individuals who love symphonic music.

The following new board members will each serve three-year terms.

Carmen Amalia Corrales

Chris Doerr

Afa S. Dworkin

Gary Ginstling

Lina González-Granados

Andrea Kalyn

Robert Naparstek



The Board's officers are:

Douglas M. Hagerman, Chair

Melanie Clarke, Co-Vice Chair

Steven C. Parrish, Co-Vice Chair

Aaron A. Flagg, Secretary

Howard Palefsky, Treasurer (newly elected)



The League's bylaws have been amended to ensure that orchestras of all budget sizes will now have board representation. Ex-Officio Directors for the 2021-22 fiscal year (July 1, 2021 - June 30, 2022) are: