League of American Orchestras Announces New Board Members
Members include Carmen Amalia Corrales, Chris Doerr, Afa S. Dworkin, Gary Ginstling, Lina González-Granados, Andrea Kalyn, and Robert Naparstek.
Seven new board members have joined the Board of Directors of the League of American Orchestras, the national organization dedicated to advancing the orchestral art form in the U.S.
The League's membership comprises more than 1,800 organizations and individuals across North America, ranging from world-renowned orchestras to community orchestras, from summer festivals to student and youth ensembles, from conservatories to libraries, from businesses serving orchestras to individuals who love symphonic music.
The following new board members will each serve three-year terms.
- Carmen Amalia Corrales
- Chris Doerr
- Afa S. Dworkin
- Gary Ginstling
- Lina González-Granados
- Andrea Kalyn
- Robert Naparstek
The Board's officers are:
- Douglas M. Hagerman, Chair
- Melanie Clarke, Co-Vice Chair
- Steven C. Parrish, Co-Vice Chair
- Aaron A. Flagg, Secretary
- Howard Palefsky, Treasurer (newly elected)
The League's bylaws have been amended to ensure that orchestras of all budget sizes will now have board representation. Ex-Officio Directors for the 2021-22 fiscal year (July 1, 2021 - June 30, 2022) are:
- Kathryn Boucher, Executive Director, Spartanburg Philharmonic
- Rosina Cannizzaro, Executive Director, Vermont Youth Orchestra
- Daniel Hart, President & Executive Director, Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra
- Rhonda Hunsinger, Executive Director, South Carolina Philharmonic Orchestra
- Melia Tourangeau, President & CEO, Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra
- Jeff vom Saal, Executive Director, Spokane Symphony Orchestra
- Julie Meredith, Utah Symphony (League Volunteer Council)