League Of American Orchestras Launches New Orchestra Intensives Program

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The League of American Orchestras has announced Orchestra Intensives, a new series of four-day professional development programs designed to build specialized skills among orchestra administrators.

The first session, the Orchestra Personnel Management Intensive, will take place March 16–19, 2026, in Bloomington, Indiana, in collaboration with Indiana University’s O’Neill School of Public and Environmental Affairs. Future sessions will include an Artistic Administrators Intensive in Fall 2026 and an Operations Intensive in Spring 2027.

Funded by The Dr. M. Lee Pearce Foundation, Inc., the program aims to expand the talent pipeline for key administrative roles in orchestras of all sizes.

“This program arises directly out of feedback from leaders in the field about the need for a wider pool of applicants for certain jobs specific to orchestras,” said Simon Woods, President and CEO of the League. “In the largest orchestras, we have seen a pattern of strong administrative leaders moving from one orchestra to another without enough new emerging talent entering the field to satisfy orchestras' needs. This program seeks to address that.”

ABOUT THE ORCHESTRA PERSONNEL MANAGEMENT INTENSIVE

The inaugural Intensive will introduce participants to the responsibilities and challenges of orchestra personnel management, with sessions on musician hiring, collective bargaining, auditions and tenure, conflict resolution, employment law, and inclusive workplace culture. Participants will engage in peer discussions, practical exercises, and leadership-building activities.

Faculty leaders will include Shana Bey, Director of Orchestra Management at the Los Angeles Philharmonic, and Beth Paine, Director of Orchestra Personnel at the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra. Additional guest faculty will be announced.

Applications for the 20 available spots are open now through December 2, 2025. Accepted participants will be notified by December 18, with a welcome session scheduled for March 10, 2026. Scholarships are available for qualifying individuals.

ABOUT THE LEAGUE OF AMERICAN ORCHESTRAS

Founded in 1942, the League of American Orchestras is the only national organization dedicated to advancing orchestras and their communities. Through advocacy, leadership development, research, and grants, the League serves nearly 2,000 member orchestras and over 25,000 musicians, conductors, administrators, and partners across the country.