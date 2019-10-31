League Announces Latest Cohort In Its Emerging Leaders Program

Twelve orchestra professionals will participate in the League of American Orchestras' Emerging Leaders Program, the field's prime source for identifying and cultivating the leadership potential of talented orchestra professionals.

The competitive eight-month program begins this week with a three-day meeting in New York City and will also include one-to-one coaching, in-depth seminars led by leadership experts, visits with leaders in cultural and performing arts institutions, virtual convenings, and a capstone project culminating at the League's 2020 National Conference in Minneapolis/St. Paul, MN (June 10-12, 2019). The curriculum develops participants' individual leadership capabilities and serves to advance strategic thinking, resiliency, and innovation throughout the orchestra field.

"These twelve professionals are stewards of our field's future," said President and CEO Jesse Rosen. "They will hone their leadership skills and strategic vision through this flagship League of American Orchestras' leadership development program, while building a cohort of colleagues they can learn from in years to come."

Launched in 2014, the Emerging Leaders Program is the newest chapter in the League's history of developing orchestral leaders. Along with its previous iteration, the Orchestra Management Fellowship Program, the Emerging Leaders Program has advanced the development of more than 200 alumni-now executive directors and senior executives of orchestras.

Additional League leadership and professional development programs have included the Executive Leadership Programs, Institutional Vision and Critical Issues programs, American Conducting Fellowship Program, and Essentials of Orchestra Management.





