Apollo•5 to Embark On Two-Week USA Tour With Concerts In Colorado, Virginia and More

🎭 NEW! Classical Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Classical Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

APOLLO•5 will arrive at the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley this weekend to begin a U.S. tour (February 28-March15) that includes showcase concerts at the Southwestern American Choral Directors Association conference in Albuquerque and the Honolulu Chamber Music series in Hawaii among others.

Hailed by BBC Music Magazine as "faultless," the ensemble of soprano, mezzo, two tenors, and bass delivers a stunning recital program spanning five centuries. Their performances captivate audiences with classic works by William Byrd to Benjamin Britten, new works by today's prominent choral composers and arrangers including Ola Gjeilo, Taylor Scott Davis, Francis Pott, Fraser Wilson, Paul Mealor, Blake Morgan, Paul Smith, Lucy Walker, and dazzling pop and jazz arrangements from Elton John, Tom Petty, George Gershwin, Jerome Kern, Bill Withers, and more.

APOLLO•5 is consistently praised by Gramophone, BBC Radio 3, and Classic FM, and they engage over 20,000 monthly listeners on Spotify. As part of the VOCES8 Foundation, APOLLO•5 also delivers an ambitious education program. Their U.S. visit includes choral workshops with the University of Northern Colorado, Eastern Mennonite School, Albuquerque Public Schools, Albuquerque Academy, and Print Makers in Honolulu.