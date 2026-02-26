Edward Gardner Returns to the U.S. For Return Engagement With Chicago Symphony & Pittsburgh Symphony Debut

🎭 NEW! Classical Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Classical Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Leading British conductor and recording artist Edward Gardner, whose wide-ranging discography includes multiple Gramophone Award winners, will return to the States this spring. Celebrated for his interpretations of his compatriots' music, he features works by British composers in his return to the Chicago Symphony Orchestra (May 7–9) and his Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra debut (May 15 & 17), just as he did at acclaimed collaborations with the San Francisco, Dallas, and National Symphonies earlier this season. Now in his fifth season as Principal Conductor of the London Philharmonic Orchestra, where he is slated to serve through the 2027–28 season, and his second as Music Director of the Norwegian Opera and Ballet, the 2025 Sibelius Prize winner also maintains a major presence in Europe. Upcoming highlights include a semi-staged Wozzeck with the London Philharmonic, Don Carlos in Oslo, and concerts with Norway's Bergen Philharmonic Orchestra – Gramophone's Orchestra of the Year – where he is Honorary Conductor.

Pittsburgh Symphony debut & return to Chicago Symphony

About his upcoming U.S. dates, Gardner says: “I'm very excited about deepening my relationship with the Chicago Symphony and working with the Pittsburgh Symphony for the first time. It's always a delight to perform British music – the music of my childhood and upbringing – with leading international orchestras, because they bring something fresh to the mix.” Although the conductor has appeared with such prominent U.S. ensembles as the Philadelphia Orchestra, The Cleveland Orchestra, Chicago Symphony, and New York Philharmonic, he has yet to lead the Pittsburgh Symphony. For his upcoming debut with the orchestra (May 15 & 17), he conducts Tchaikovsky's Sixth Symphony, the “Pathétique”; Beethoven's First Piano Concerto, featuring Behzod Abduraimov, “a pianist who simply transcends his instrument” (Gramophone); and Flourish with Fireworks by the late English composer Oliver Knussen, who remains “a towering figure in contemporary music” (The Guardian). When Gardner previously performed Knussen's piece, The Times of London hailed it as “a four-minute kaleidoscope set alight by the conductor Edward Gardner and the London Philharmonic Orchestra with a precision and vim that never left them.”



Knussen is just one of the British composers championed by Gardner, who is widely recognized as a leading exponent of his compatriots' music. His recordings of Tippett and Britten have been recognized with “Recording of the Year” and other Gramophone Awards, and, after a recent celebration of Vaughan Williams, the Chicago Classical Review reported that “Gardner led a moving performance of his compatriot's serene – yet not simplistic – Fifth Symphony, bringing out the symphonic strength as well as an essential spiritual dimension.”



That moving performance was with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, to which Gardner returns in May. Their program showcases a British composer alongside two Americans, complementing Walton's First Symphony with Barber's First Essay for Orchestra and Peter Lieberson's lyrical Neruda Songs, featuring Grammy-winning mezzo-soprano Joyce DiDonato (May 7–9). Gardner and DiDonato previously collaborated on a season-launching account of The Death of Cleopatra with the London Philharmonic, prompting The Times to conclude: “DiDonato is an unforgettable Cleopatra. … Add Edward Gardner into the mix, a conductor who excels at the dramatic, and … you couldn't ask for a more spectacular rendition of Berlioz's cantata.”

European dates: London Philharmonic, Norwegian Opera, & Bergen Philharmonic

Back in Europe, Gardner leads two spring concerts with the London Philharmonic Orchestra at the Royal Festival Hall: a program featuring Mussorgsky's beloved Pictures at an Exhibition (April 1) followed by a semi-staged production of Berg's Wozzeck, starring Stéphane Degout and Annette Dasch with the London Voices (April 25).



“The finest British opera conductor of his generation” (The Telegraph, UK), Gardner also returns to Oslo's Norwegian Opera and Ballet for Verdi's Don Carlos. This stars Matteo Lippi and Anthony Ciaramitaro, who take turns in the title role, alongside Marita Sølberg as Elisabeth and Brindley Sherratt as Philip II in a revival of Davide Livermore's production, which updates the action to Franco's Spain (March 19–April 18). Gardner also conducts the company's Opera Orchestra in a season-closing account of The Ring Without Words, Lorin Maazel's evening-length synthesis of orchestral music from Wagner's Ring cycle (June 19), anticipating the complete, fully staged Ring cycle that Gardner looks forward to conducting at the Oslo house in seasons to come.



To complete his European season, Gardner returns to Norway's Bergen Philharmonic Orchestra, where he serves as Honorary Conductor, after concluding a nine-year tenure as Chief Conductor in 2024. On the heels of their success at the 2025 Gramophone Awards, where the ensemble was named Orchestra of the Year, Gardner and the orchestra collaborate with celebrated Norwegian pianist Leif Ove Andsnes on the Bergen premiere of a new piano concerto by Edvard Prize winner Ørjan Matre (April 16 & 17).

Four new recordings: Tippett, Elgar, Nielsen, & Brahms

Beyond the concert hall, Gardner is a prolific recording artist with an extensive and unusually wide-ranging discography. He has already released four new titles this season, two of which were captured live with the London Philharmonic for its in-house label, LPO live. Released last September, Tippett's A Child of Our Time was chosen as an “Editor's Choice,” by Gramophone, which proclaimed Gardner “Tippett's greatest living conductor.” Next followed Elgar's Dream of Gerontius, released in November, of which BBC Music Magazine writes: “The impact of Edward Gardner's cogent, understanding interpretation … cuts vividly through.” The conductor's remaining new albums were both made for Chandos with the Bergen Philharmonic. Released in September, their coupling of Nielsen's “Helios” Symphony and Clarinet Concerto was pronounced “outstanding” by The Guardian, while HRAudio advised: “Whether you're new to Nielsen or already own several recordings, Gardner's formidable Fifth is one not to overlook. It deserves a top recommendation both for its interpretive insight and sonic brilliance while the couplings could hardly be bettered.” Gardner and the orchestra followed this with their January release of Brahms's Symphonies Nos. 2 and 4, which led Gramophone to style the conductor “one of our age's most accomplished Brahmsians.”



His other recent titles include Tania León's Raíces (Origins) with the LPO, a 2026 Grammy Award nominee for Best Contemporary Classical Composition, and two critically acclaimed live opera recordings: Wagner's Der fliegende Holländer, a Decca release capturing Lise Davidsen and Gerald Finley at the Norwegian National Opera, and Richard Strauss's Salome, a Chandos title featuring Malin Byström and the Bergen Philharmonic at the Edinburgh Festival. Both recordings were nominated for 2026 International Classical Music Awards, following Der fliegende Holländer's success at the 2025 Gramophone Awards, where it was named Gramophone's Best Opera. In addition to his other two Gramophone Awards, Gardner's previous recording honors include a Grammy nomination for Best Choral Performance for his account of Janáček's Glagolitic Mass with the Bergen Philharmonic.