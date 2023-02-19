Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Ku-ring-gai Philharmonic Orchestra to Play The Concourse in March

Ku-ring-gai Philharmonic Orchestra to Play The Concourse in March

The concert will be held on Saturday, 11 March.

Feb. 19, 2023 Â 

On Saturday 11 March, conductor Paul Terracini will lead the orchestra in a concert featuring two towering Romantic favourites: the iconic Grieg Piano Concerto - featuring locally-born pianist Kathryn Selby AM - and Tchaikovsky's much-loved 6th Symphony, the Pathetique. Plus two more recent composers' exploration of contemporary issues in crime against humanity and the connection between man and nature: young local composer Angus Davison's The Laws of Motion and Martinu's Ode to Lidice.

Hailed by the Australian press as a 'formidable talent' and 'Australia's pre-eminent chamber music pianist', Kathryn Selby AM (below centre) is the Artistic Director of the popular nationally touring Selby & Friends concert series.

A former student of the Curtis Institute of Music, the Juilliard School and the Sydney Conservatorium of Music, Miss Selby has won countless awards, accolades and competition prizes from around the world. She has performed with several of Australia's top orchestras and appeared in many internationally renowned festivals.
She has contributed significantly to the musical landscape of Australia and continues to delight audiences with her nationally touring concert series.

Grieg's first and only piano concerto was written in 1868; it reflects the Norwegian landscape and is full of haunting, lyrical melodies. One of the concert repertoire's most spectacular piano works, it established him not only as one of the foremost composers of his time but also as the most influential of Norwegian artists. Tchaikovsky's final symphony - the 'Pathetique' - is indeed passionate and emotional and described by the composer as "the best thing I ever composed or shall compose".

Czech composer Bohuslav Martinu wrote his Ode to Lidice in 1943 after the Czech village of Lidice had been razed to the ground by the Nazis one year before. The piece is one of the most important compositions inspired by the tragedy.

Composer Angus Davison wrote The Laws of Motion as a participant in the KPO's young composer workshop in 2020 and takes Isaac Newton's laws of motion as the inspiration for this suite. KPO's Composer Workshop program began in 2003 and has provided a springboard for many young Australian composers. Davison's music has been performed all over the world and often explores human relationships with nature, inviting listeners to deepen their fascination for the world around them. Originally from Tasmania, Angus currently teaches at the Sydney Conservatorium of Music.


KPO's opening 2023 concert is the first in a season dripping with mouth-watering concerts.

Full details are available under separate cover and on the orchestra's website www.kpo.org.au

Ku-ring-gai Philharmonic Orchestra: GRIEG & TCHAIKOVSKY

Conductor: Paul Terracini | Guest Artist Kathryn Selby AM, piano
Sat 11 March 7pm Concert Hall, The Concourse, 409 Victoria Ave, Chatswood
Tickets $55, Concession $45, Junior/Child $20, Family (of 4) $125
Tickets: www.kpo.org.au, www.Ticketek.com ph. 1300 759 012 or the box office

Photo Credit: Stephen Reinhardt




Violinist Sara Caswells The Way To You Out This March Via Anzic Records Photo
Violinist Sara Caswell's 'The Way To You' Out This March Via Anzic Records
Out March 3, 2023 via Anzic Records,Â The Way To YouÂ features Jesse Lewis, Ike Sturm, Jared Schonig and special guest Chris Dingman on a heartfelt, gorgeous set of originals and inspired arrangements.
Tafelmusik Illuminates Bachs St John Passion With Contemporary Sacred Art Photo
Tafelmusik Illuminates Bach's St John Passion With Contemporary Sacred Art
One of the highlights of Tafelmusik's 2022/23 season is Bach's St John Passion, a profound work based on text from the Gospel according to John, March 23, 24 & 25 at Jeanne Lamon Hall, Trinity-St. Paul's Centre. Projections of illuminations from The Saint John's Bible, a contemporary work of art that unites ancient Benedictine traditions with the vision of today, will complement these performances directed by Ivars Taurins while offering a deeper understanding of the context around the St John Passion.
The North/South Chamber Orchestra Presents AMERICAN PROMISE Photo
The North/South Chamber Orchestra Presents AMERICAN PROMISE
The North/South Chamber Orchestra under the direction of Max Lifchitz performs five recent works by living composers from the US and around the world on Thursday evening, February 23, 2023.
Houston Chamber Choir Presents 2023 Gala Heart & Song On Sunday, March 26 At Petroleum Photo
Houston Chamber Choir Presents 2023 Gala Heart & Song On Sunday, March 26 At Petroleum Club Of Houston Downtown
The Grammy Award-winning Houston Chamber Choir presents its 2023 gala entitled Heart & Song on Sunday, March 26 at the Petroleum Club of Houston. The event is a celebration of the organization and a festive party for current supporters, as well as an opportunity for new friends to experience what the Choir is about. Music will be a big part of the evening.

More Hot Stories For You


Violinist Sara Caswell's 'The Way To You' Out This March Via Anzic RecordsViolinist Sara Caswell's 'The Way To You' Out This March Via Anzic Records
February 17, 2023

Out March 3, 2023 via Anzic Records,Â The Way To YouÂ features Jesse Lewis, Ike Sturm, Jared Schonig and special guest Chris Dingman on a heartfelt, gorgeous set of originals and inspired arrangements.
Tafelmusik Illuminates Bach's St John Passion With Contemporary Sacred ArtTafelmusik Illuminates Bach's St John Passion With Contemporary Sacred Art
February 17, 2023

One of the highlights of Tafelmusik's 2022/23 season is Bach's St John Passion, a profound work based on text from the Gospel according to John, March 23, 24 & 25 at Jeanne Lamon Hall, Trinity-St. Paul's Centre. Projections of illuminations from The Saint John's Bible, a contemporary work of art that unites ancient Benedictine traditions with the vision of today, will complement these performances directed by Ivars Taurins while offering a deeper understanding of the context around the St John Passion.
The North/South Chamber Orchestra Presents AMERICAN PROMISEThe North/South Chamber Orchestra Presents AMERICAN PROMISE
February 17, 2023

The North/South Chamber Orchestra under the direction of Max Lifchitz performs five recent works by living composers from the US and around the world on Thursday evening, February 23, 2023.
Houston Chamber Choir Presents 2023 Gala Heart & Song On Sunday, March 26 At Petroleum Club Of Houston DowntownHouston Chamber Choir Presents 2023 Gala Heart & Song On Sunday, March 26 At Petroleum Club Of Houston Downtown
February 16, 2023

The Grammy Award-winning Houston Chamber Choir presents its 2023 gala entitled Heart & Song on Sunday, March 26 at the Petroleum Club of Houston. The event is a celebration of the organization and a festive party for current supporters, as well as an opportunity for new friends to experience what the Choir is about. Music will be a big part of the evening.
Bravo! Vail Music Festival Announces 36th SeasonBravo! Vail Music Festival Announces 36th Season
February 16, 2023

London's acclaimed Academy of St Martin in the Fields makes its highly anticipated return to Bravo! Vail with Music Director Joshua Bell. World-renowned resident orchestras-the New York Philharmonic, The Philadelphia Orchestra, and the Dallas Symphony Orchestra-join for 17 programs led by Music Directors Jaap van Zweden, Yannick NÃ©zet-SÃ©guin, and Fabio Luisi, in addition to guest conductors Marin Alsop, Giancarlo Guerrero, Hannu Lintu, StÃ©phane DenÃ¨ve, Jeff Tyzik, and Justin Freer.
share