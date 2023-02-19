Ku-ring-gai Philharmonic Orchestra to Play The Concourse in March

On Saturday 11 March, conductor Paul Terracini will lead the orchestra in a concert featuring two towering Romantic favourites: the iconic Grieg Piano Concerto - featuring locally-born pianist Kathryn Selby AM - and Tchaikovsky's much-loved 6th Symphony, the Pathetique. Plus two more recent composers' exploration of contemporary issues in crime against humanity and the connection between man and nature: young local composer Angus Davison's The Laws of Motion and Martinu's Ode to Lidice.



Hailed by the Australian press as a 'formidable talent' and 'Australia's pre-eminent chamber music pianist', Kathryn Selby AM (below centre) is the Artistic Director of the popular nationally touring Selby & Friends concert series.

A former student of the Curtis Institute of Music, the Juilliard School and the Sydney Conservatorium of Music, Miss Selby has won countless awards, accolades and competition prizes from around the world. She has performed with several of Australia's top orchestras and appeared in many internationally renowned festivals.

She has contributed significantly to the musical landscape of Australia and continues to delight audiences with her nationally touring concert series.



Grieg's first and only piano concerto was written in 1868; it reflects the Norwegian landscape and is full of haunting, lyrical melodies. One of the concert repertoire's most spectacular piano works, it established him not only as one of the foremost composers of his time but also as the most influential of Norwegian artists. Tchaikovsky's final symphony - the 'Pathetique' - is indeed passionate and emotional and described by the composer as "the best thing I ever composed or shall compose".



Czech composer Bohuslav Martinu wrote his Ode to Lidice in 1943 after the Czech village of Lidice had been razed to the ground by the Nazis one year before. The piece is one of the most important compositions inspired by the tragedy.



Composer Angus Davison wrote The Laws of Motion as a participant in the KPO's young composer workshop in 2020 and takes Isaac Newton's laws of motion as the inspiration for this suite. KPO's Composer Workshop program began in 2003 and has provided a springboard for many young Australian composers. Davison's music has been performed all over the world and often explores human relationships with nature, inviting listeners to deepen their fascination for the world around them. Originally from Tasmania, Angus currently teaches at the Sydney Conservatorium of Music.



KPO's opening 2023 concert is the first in a season dripping with mouth-watering concerts.

Full details are available under separate cover and on the orchestra's website www.kpo.org.au

Ku-ring-gai Philharmonic Orchestra: GRIEG & TCHAIKOVSKY

Conductor: Paul Terracini | Guest Artist Kathryn Selby AM, piano

Sat 11 March 7pm Concert Hall, The Concourse, 409 Victoria Ave, Chatswood

Tickets $55, Concession $45, Junior/Child $20, Family (of 4) $125

Tickets: www.kpo.org.au, www.Ticketek.com ph. 1300 759 012 or the box office



Photo Credit: Stephen Reinhardt