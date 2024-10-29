KMFA-FM Selected for Public Media Digital Transformation Program

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



KMFA Classical is among 50 public media stations selected to participate in the Digital Transformation Program, a virtual program developed by the Poynter Institute to educate, assist, and coach public media senior leaders and their staff on the best strategies and tactics to transform their organization’s digital operations and culture.

“The Digital Transformation Program could not come at a better time for KMFA, as we are moving more deeply into digital content that supports the music scene of Austin and central Texas from the beautiful Draylen Mason Music Studio and other area venues,” said KMFA CEO George Preston. “We’re excited for the future of classical music media in Austin!”

The program includes online coaching and training to station leader [CEO, George Preston], and four to six other staff members, to accelerate their digital transformation efforts. Designed in partnership with the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) and funded by CPB, the new program builds on the strength and success of the first Digital Transformation Program, which in 2022-23 trained 79 public media entities and 458 station personnel.

“CPB is committed to advancing innovation,” said Patricia Harrison, CPB president and CEO. “The Digital Transformation Program will provide coaching and resources to help stations accelerate their digital development and share best practices for achieving audience and revenue growth.”

In addition to one-on-one and peer group coaching sessions, the program will include a series of educational webinars, work exercises, and resource materials that span the program curriculum. The new phase of training, known as the Fundamentals Track, will be delivered virtually over nine months to two cohorts of 25 station leaders and their station’s personnel each year for three years.

“Poynter is excited to welcome these public media professionals to the program as part of our partnership with CPB,” said Poynter President Neil Brown. “We’re proud to be able to help these stations transform to a more audience-first, digital focus and build deeper connections with their community as well as grow revenues to strengthen their financial foundations.”

The stations selected, from Alabama to Washington State, Hawaii to New York, include 22 public radio stations, 12 public television stations and 16 joint license stations. One group of 25 stations will start in January 2025 and the other in March.

