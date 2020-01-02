James Nyoraku Schlefer to Perform Concerts Devoted to Traditional Music for Shakuhachi, the Japanese Bamboo Flute

Shakuhachi Master James Nyoraku Schlefer will perform the first of a series of concerts devoted to traditional music for shakuhachi, the Japanese bamboo flute. Long associated with Zen Buddhist meditation practice, the haunting and powerful sounds of the bamboo flute bring a calmness to the environment. Together the performer and audience create the time and space for breathing and contemplation.



For this series, Nyoraku Sensei will be drawing repertoire from different regional styles of traditional shakuhachi music, including Kinko and Kinpu schools and from various Fuke temples.



PROGRAM

Murasaki Reibo (Myoan Shimpo)

Shishi no Kyoku (Kinpu Ryu - Nezasaha)

Ifu Sashi (Itchoken Temple)

Mukaiji Reibo (Kinko Ryu)



Life-long Brooklyn resident James Nyoraku Schlefer is a Grand Master of the Japanese shakuhachi flute. He is a virtuoso performer of traditional and contemporary music, an esteemed teacher in the Kinko school, and a ground-breaking composer. Nyoraku Sensei's efforts promote and sustain traditional shakuhachi music through performances, lecture/demonstrations, residencies, and concert programming. His original compositions forge new ground with contemporary works for both Japanese and Western instruments and ensembles. In 2015, he was honored by Musical America International as one of the "30 Top Professionals and Influencers." www.nyoraku.com



The shakuhachi is an end-blown Japanese flute made of bamboo. It was originally played as a form of Zen meditation practice by the Fuke School of Buddhism. This special music has been passed down from teacher to student for many centuries.

Next in the series: Thursday, April 30, 7:30PM at Soapbox Gallery

BREATHING PEACE

James Nyoraku Schlefer, Shakuhachi

Thursday, January 30, 7:30PM

Soapbox Gallery, 636 Dean St., Brooklyn, NY

Tickets $20/$10 - HERE





