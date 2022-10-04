Internationally Acclaimed Trumpet Player To Perform With Vancouver Symphony Orchestra USA

The Vancouver Symphony Orchestra USA's 2022/23 season continues on November 5 and 6 with guest soloist trumpet virtuoso Craig Morris.

Under the baton of Maestro Salvador Brotons, Morris will perform Haydn's stately Trumpet Concerto in E-flat Major and Krzysztof Penderecki's stirring Concertino for Trumpet and Orchestra. Also on the program are two works by Beethoven, his Egmont Overture, written for the dramatic and rousing play by Johann Wolfgang von Goethe, and the great Symphony No. 5, often regarded as one of the greatest and most beloved classical works of all time. The performances will be hosted by guest presenter Marcos Najera of Oregon Public Broadcasting.

In 2019 Morris received a GRAMMY nomination for Best Classical Instrumental Solo for his album Three Pieces in the Shape of a Square, featuring the music of Philip Glass, and has recently premiered major pieces by two leading American composers, Joel Puckett and Michael Daugherty. Currently based in Miami, Florida, Craig Morris is the Trumpet Professor at the Frost School of Music.

Following the continued popularity of the live stream for all symphonic concerts, the VSO will continue to offer the option of viewing the program live from home. Virtual-only tickets are available, and all in person ticket holders will have the option of viewing virtually. Season subscriptions and single tickets are on sale now.

The Saturday performance at Skyview Concert Hall will begin at 7:00pm, with the celebrated VSO pre-concert show Da Capo, hosted by VSO Podcast host Ashley Johnson and VSO trombonist Greg Scholl, airing only on the live stream at 6:30pm. During intermission the live stream will feature special video programming including an interview with Ms. Cann. The Sunday performance will begin at 3:00pm, with the virtual live stream programming beginning at 2:30.

All ticket holders will receive a secure email link in order to access the live stream performances.

Our tech support team will be on standby to assist you if you have any issues logging in during the performances.

Two physicians on the VSO Board of Directors-Dr. Michael Liu and Dr. David Smith-helped to develop the safety protocols for the musicians in coordination with the Washington Health Department.

At this time, the VSO will require face coverings for all patrons attending in person. Masking policy will be re-evaluated and announced four weeks prior to each symphonic concert as the situation develops.

Craig Morris is a versatile performer well versed in all classical genres of music from Baroque to Contemporary. Regarded as a leading proponent for new music and original programming, Morris received a 2019 Grammy Nomination for Best Classical Instrumental Solo for his album Three Pieces in the Shape of a Square, featuring the music of Philip Glass. Craig Morris has also recently premiered major pieces by two leading American composers: a major new concerto by Joel Puckett titled The Fifteenth Night of the Moon and also The Lightning Fields, a major new work for trumpet and piano by Michael Daugherty. Morris is also featured in two solo recordings on the Naxos label: Concerto for Trumpet and Winds by Thom Sleeper on the album Reflections (another piece that was written for Morris), and his acclaimed debut solo album Permit Me Voyage, featuring his own original transcriptions of Debussy, Schumann, Brahms, and Barber.

Mr. Morris has an active recital touring schedule and has been featured as a soloist with ensembles and festivals around the world, including appearances with the Cabrillo Festival of Contemporary Music, the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, the San Francisco Symphony, the Miami Bach Society, and numerous university wind ensembles including the University of Texas Wind Ensemble, the University of North Texas Wind Ensemble, and the Frost School of Music Wind Ensemble. Morris performed his Carnegie Hall debut as a soloist with the University of Miami Wind Ensemble, performing Andre Jolivet's demanding Concerto No. 2. In 2018 Morris was a featured concerto soloist at the National Trumpet Competition, performing Thom Sleeper's Concerto for Trumpet and Winds with the University of North Texas Wind Ensemble. He has also appeared at leading international festivals including Instrumenta Oaxaca, in Oaxaca, Mexico, the Schagerl Brass Festival, in Melk, Austria, the Blekinge International Brass Institute, in Karlskrona, Sweden, and the Beijing Modern Music Festival in Beijing, China. Prior to his work as a soloist, Morris served as Associate Principal Trumpet of the San Francisco Symphony and Principal Trumpet of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, following the legendary Adolph "Bud" Herseth in that chair. Still active as an orchestral performer, Mr. Morris has served as guest principal trumpet with the St. Louis Symphony, the Swedish Radio Orchestra, the Jacksonville Symphony, and the San Diego Symphony. Since 2007, Mr. Morris has been the principal trumpet of the Cabrillo Festival of Contemporary Music, the world's leading orchestral new music festival, where he has worked closely with some of the leading composers of our time.

Currently based in Miami, Florida, Craig Morris is the Trumpet Professor at the Frost School of Music. He has been a Yamaha Artist since 2015.

Maestro Salvador Brotons returns for his 32nd season as Artistic Director and Conductor of the VSO. In addition to the VSO, he has been the Music Director and Conductor of the Orquestra Simfònica de les Illes Balears "Ciutat de Palma" (1997-2001, 2009-2013) and the Orquestra Sinfónica del Vallés (1997-2002). He is presently the Conductor of the Barcelona Symphonic Band. In 2005, he received the "Arts Council" award by the Clark County and The City of Vancouver as well as the Kiwanis Rose Award. He has guest conducted orchestras in countries such as the U.S., Israel, France, Germany, China, Poland, South Korea, Mexico, Uruguay, and Colombia.