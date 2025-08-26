Ian Hobson to Present THE VIOLIN SONATAS Program At Tenri Cultural Institute

The performance will take place on September 26, 2025.
The immensely versatile and internationally lauded pianist and conductor Ian Hobson will bring back his celebrated Robert Schumann Cycle with a piano-violin duo concert at New York's Tenri Cultural Institute.
The concert will take place on Friday evening September 26, 2025, 7 p.m. EDT. Mr. Hobson will be joined by his colleague, renowned violinist Andrés Cárdenes. This program will feature Robert Schumann's three violin sonatas:
Robert Schumann
Violin Sonata No. 3 in A minor, WoO 2
Violin Sonata No. 2 in D minor, Op. 121
~ Intermission ~
Violin Sonata No. 1 in A minor, Op. 105
Tickets at $40 are available online through Eventbrite and at Tenri Cultural Institute on the day of the concert.
