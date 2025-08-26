Ian Hobson to Present THE VIOLIN SONATAS Program At Tenri Cultural Institute

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The immensely versatile and internationally lauded pianist and conductor Ian Hobson will bring back his celebrated Robert Schumann Cycle with a piano-violin duo concert at New York's Tenri Cultural Institute.

The concert will take place on Friday evening September 26, 2025, 7 p.m. EDT. Mr. Hobson will be joined by his colleague, renowned violinist Andrés Cárdenes. This program will feature Robert Schumann's three violin sonatas:

The Violin Sonatas | Friday evening, September 26, 2025 | 7 p.m.

Robert Schumann

Violin Sonata No. 3 in A minor, WoO 2

Violin Sonata No. 2 in D minor, Op. 121

~ Intermission ~

Violin Sonata No. 1 in A minor, Op. 105

Tickets at $40 are available online through Eventbrite and at Tenri Cultural Institute on the day of the concert.