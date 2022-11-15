Houston Chamber Choir Presents 'On This Day Earth Shall Ring - Christmas At The Villa' Holiday Concerts

The Grammy Award-winning Houston Chamber Choir, under the direction of Robert Simpson, presents "On this Day Earth Shall Ring - Christmas at the Villa" Saturday, Dec. 10 and Sunday, Dec. 11. Two concerts will be performed each day. The choir is coming home for the holidays as it returns after a two-year absence to the Chapel of the Villa de Matel in Houston's East End for its annual Christmas concerts. The serene beauty of the Chapel is a perfect setting for the enchanting array of traditional carols and new Christmas favorites.

Houston Chamber Choir will once again be joined by the Treble Choir of Houston directed by Marianna Parnas-Simpson. Well-known classical guitarist Marc Garvin is welcomed as a special guest. Gather your family and friends for the gift of music in this festive Houston holiday tradition.

In the giving spirit of the holidays, patrons are invited to bring items to donate to The Beacon, a nonprofit in downtown Houston that works to end homelessness and restore hope. Needed are disposable razors, new socks, toiletries, medical scrubs and new or gently used bath towels.

WHEN: Saturday, Dec. 10 at 2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. CT and Sunday, Dec. 11 at 2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. CT

WHERE: Villa de Matel, 6510 Lawndale St, Houston TX 77023

COST: Single tickets are $40 for regular admission, with discounts for students, seniors, veterans/military and music educators. Visit https://www.houstonchamberchoir.org/on-this-day-earth-shall-ring to purchase tickets.