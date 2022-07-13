Houston Chamber Choir Appoints Brian Miller as New Executive Director

The Grammy Award-winning Houston Chamber Choir, under the direction of Founder and Artistic Director Robert Simpson, announces the appointment of Brian Miller to the new position of Executive Director of the renowned choral group. In his role as Executive Director, Miller will oversee day-to-day operations, including administration, marketing communications, development and finance, while Simpson will continue to manage the choir's artistic endeavors.

Miller previously served as Chorus Manager with the Houston Symphony, which consists of hundreds of auditioned volunteer singers. He joins the Houston Chamber Choir team with more than a decade of experience working and performing in the professional choral world.

"I am excited to be working with Brian," says Simpson. "His previous experience as a choral director and an administrator has uniquely prepared him for the position of Executive Director of the Houston Chamber Choir. From our first meeting it was clear that he and I have similar values and goals, and his warm personality and collegial spirit make him a pleasure to work with."

Before transitioning to fine arts management, Miller had a successful career in public education where he directed two 6A Texas high school choral programs. His programs consistently earned sweepstakes awards at UIL contests and were invited to multiple invitationals in the Houston area. Miller held region-level organizational positions and sang professionally with both Cantare Houston and the Houston Men's Choir.

"The Houston Chamber Choir has seen decades of tremendous success both on and off the stage, enabled by the talents of Bob, our staff, and our board," says Miller. "As I assume this new role, I look to strengthen the accessibility of choral music and to help expand the impressive educational components of our organization. Everyone here shares in a love of the choral art, and I look forward to bringing my own love for choral music, both as a former educator and performer, to the team."

Miller holds a Master of Music in Choral Conducting from Stephen F. Austin State University (SFASU) where he studied with Dr. Tim King, and a Bachelor of Music in Music Education from Southwestern University, studying under Dr. Kenny Sheppard. During his graduate studies, Miller served as a graduate assistant to the choral department, undergraduate conducting instructor and director of the SFASU Men's Choir.

When not working in the music world, Miller can be found exploring the Houston arts scene with friends, driving his Jeep on a back road or watching movies with his wife, Melanie.