Hourglass Ensemble Premieres Anna Hirst Friedman’s THE FIRE ALWAYS SAYS YES

The Hourglass Ensemble will present the world premiere of The Fire Always Says Yes, a new song cycle by Waverley composer Anna Hirst Friedman in collaboration with Bondi poet Jessica Chapnik Kahn.

The work will be performed in two concerts — on Saturday, October 11 at 7:00 p.m. at Uniting Heart & Soul of Woollahra (53A Ocean St), and on Saturday, October 25 at 7:30 p.m. at the Sydney Opera House Utzon Room.

A bold and lyrical new addition to Australian chamber music, The Fire Always Says Yes explores the cyclical nature of the human heart — from birth to love, death, and renewal. Set within a striking musical landscape, the work evokes an eternal flame that consumes the past and purifies what lies ahead.

Special guest artist Amy Moore, soprano of The Song Company, brings Friedman and Kahn’s creation to vivid life. Her performance weaves poetry and music into an elemental experience “where the poetry strikes the spark and the music becomes the blaze.”

The program, titled Heartfire, also includes an array of international and Australian works, including:

Franz Schubert – Shepherd on the Rock

Antonín Dvořák – Silent Woods

Gilad Cohen – Trio for Clarinet, Cello, and Harp (Australian premiere)

Rob Davidson – Leaf and Three Bird Riffs (world premiere)

Oliver Muller – Petrie Creek Road (world premiere)

Amanda Harberg – Court Dances

Performers include Amy Moore (soprano), Andrew Kennedy (clarinets / artistic director), Anna Rutkowska-Schock (piano), Ewa Kowalski (flutes), Rafael Salgado (French horn), Kate Moloney (harp), and Jack Ward (cello).

Tickets for the Woollahra performance are available via Humanitix. Tickets for the Sydney Opera House performance are available through sydneyoperahouse.com/classical-music/heartfire.