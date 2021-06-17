Honens International Piano Competition Announces Dates For 2022 Edition

The Honens International Piano Competition has announced the 2022 edition schedule, which was postponed from 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 50 Quarterfinalists chosen to participate in the Competition remain in place for 2022, as will the juries and collaborating artists, where possible. Quarterfinalists hail from 18 different countries.

The Quarterfinals take place in Frankfurt (March 14 to 17) and New York (March 24 to 26). In this round, each of the 50 selected pianists performs a 40-minute self-programmed solo recital and completes an interview with an arts journalist. All performances are recorded on video for review by the First Jury, comprised of both pianists and arts professionals. Ten pianists will then be chosen to advance to the Semifinals in Calgary. Semifinalists will be announced in spring 2022. The Competition culminates with the Semifinals and Finals in Calgary, Canada from October 22 to 28, 2022 with collaborative musicians: violinist Martin Beaver, Viano String Quartet, and the Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra. Additional guest artists will be announced forthcoming.

"We are pleased to confirm these new dates for the 2022 Competition and are looking forward to meeting our 50 Quarterfinalists in Frankfurt and New York in March. The Honens Family is eager to be together again to celebrate these outstanding artists and to enjoy live concerts together," remarks Neil Edwards, Honens President & CEO.

The triennial Honens International Piano Competition awards its Prize Laureate $100,000 (CAD) and a comprehensive three-year artistic and career development program. The prize, awarded to the pianist who most embodies Honens' philosophy of the Complete Artist, is one of the largest of its kind in the world.

"I've said it before, and I'll say it again-music is not an option; music is essential. As an artist myself, I know just how challenging this time has been. Setting the new dates is an exciting step, one I know has been highly anticipated by the competitors, jurors, and collaborating artists alike. There is nothing quite like walking out onto a concert hall stage and feeling the energy and excitement of a live audience ... and that is what I can't wait for our competitors to experience once again, at the 2022 Honens International Piano Competition," reiterates Honens Artistic Director Jon Kimura Parker.

For additional information about the upcoming Honens International Piano Competition, please visit, honens.com/2022.

QUARTERFINALISTS

Pianist / Age* / Country of Origin

Kevin Ahfat / 28 / Canada

Adam Balogh / 24 / Hungary

Nathan Ben-Yehuda / 28 / United States

Xander Benham / 26 / United Kingdom

Giovanni Bertolazzi / 24 / Italy

Rachel Breen / 26 / United States

Łukasz Byrdy / 28 / Poland

Yangrui Cai / 21 / China

SaeYoon Chon / 27 / South Korea

Dmytro Choni / 29 / Ukraine

Federico Gad Crema / 23 / Italy

Timofey Dolya / 28 / Russia

Benjamin Dominguez / 24 / United States

Dan Evans / 27 / United Kingdom

Motti Fang Bentov / 24 / Israel

Robert Fleitz / 29 / United States

George Fu / 31 / United States

Umi Garrett / 22 / United States

Anna Geniushene / 31 / Russia

Francesco Granata / 23 / Italy

George Harliono / 21 / United Kingdom

Jaeden Izik-Dzurko / 23 / Canada

Carter Johnson / 26 / Canada

Simon Karakulidi / 25 / Russia

Aleksandra Kasman / 27 / United States

Minkyu Kim / 27 / South Korea

Ji Yong Kim / 31 / United States

Maxim Kinasov / 29 / Russia

Elizaveta Kliuchereva / 23 / Russia

Bruce (Xiaoyu) Liu / 25 / Canada

Danilo Mascetti / 29 / Italy

Dominic Muzzi / 28 / United States

Kyle Orth / 31 / United States

Illia Ovcharenko / 21 / Ukraine

Élisabeth Pion / 26 / Canada

Zhora Sargsyan / 27 / Armenia

Philipp Scheucher / 29 / Austria

Sophiko Simsive / 30 / Georgia

Lorenzo Soulès / 30 / France

Sergey Tanin / 27 / Russia

Jean-Luc Therrien / 28 / Canada

Arthur Wang / 21 / Canada

Derek Wang / 24 / United States

Yun Wei / 28 / China

Ka Jeng Wong / 31 / Hong Kong

Alexander Yau / 27 / Australia

Gabriel Yeo / 24 / Germany

Joon Yoon / 29 / South Korea

Dmitry Yudin / 21 / Russia

Angie Zhang / 26 / United States

*Age as of October 28, 2022

THE COMPLETE ARTIST

The Complete Artist is:

- a thoughtful interpreter, a consummate collaborator, an awe-inspiring virtuoso, a communicator, a risk-taking explorer.

- a pianist who expresses and interprets ideas from a wide cultural context and keen imagination through performances and programming choices that are informed and seasoned by a fascination for life outside the practice studio.

- an emerging artist whose distinctive voice, versatility, and ease clearly demonstrate the level of preparedness and mastery necessary to embark upon a professional career.

The Complete Artist's interpretations are founded upon the intellectual and emotional understanding of musical text and the ability to synthesize and express such understanding so as to challenge and stir the listener on multiple levels. This creative awareness stems not only from knowledge of a particular composition itself but from a wider knowledge of related music, of musical literature as a whole, and of the arts in general. If the resulting interpretation appears unusual and unconventional, it appears so freshly and naturally. Artists taking part in the Honens International Piano Competition must also express-through stage deportment, program design, and interviews with arts journalists-a sensitivity to contemporary culture and a willingness and finesse to communicate effectively with audiences regardless of age, location, background, or degree of musical sophistication.

CASH AWARDS

Honens Prize Laureate (one)

$100,000 CAD

Finalists: Raeburn Prizes (two)

$10,000 CAD each

Semifinalists (seven)

$2,500 CAD each

Best Performance of Commissioned Work

$2,500 CAD

Best Performance of a Beethoven Violin Sonata

$2,500 CAD

REPERTOIRE

Honens believes that a Complete Artist explores both the pivotal works of the piano literature and the music of our time (i.e. works composed during the last 50 years). Applicants are therefore encouraged to include both in their programs.

QUARTERFINALS

Each Quarterfinalist performs a 40-minute solo recital in either Frankfurt or New York in March 2022. Additionally, each Quarterfinalist undertakes a 10-minute English-language interview with an arts journalist. Quarterfinal recitals are not open to the general public.

SEMIFINALS

Each Semifinalist performs a 65-minute solo recital, which must include a newly commissioned 8-minute work by Canadian pianist / composer Stewart Goodyear. In a separate 60-minute solo / collaborative recital, each Semifinalist also performs a program including one of Beethoven's ten violin sonatas and one piece from Fritz Kreisler's Alt-Wiener Tanzweisen, both with violinist Martin Beaver, and solo repertoire to complete the program.

FINALS

Each Finalist performs one three-part concert consisting of a Mozart concerto (from a prescribed list) with the Viano String Quartet plus a bassist, and a set of Schubert lieder (from a prescribed list) with a soprano. In an additional concert, each Finalist performs any concerto composed after 1791 with the Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra. Each Finalist also undertakes a 30-minute English-language interview with an arts journalist.

JURIES

Honens Competition juries include concert pianists and other individuals including artist managers, collaborative musicians, and presenters from the musical world who play a meaningful role in a concert artist's career. All jurors have extensive knowledge of the piano literature and represent and / or are aware of the qualities an artist must possess in order to build and sustain a career in today's musical world. Biographies of all jurors can be found at honens.com/juries.

APPLICANT SCREENING JURY

Jon Kimura Parker (Canada / United States)*

Bernadene Blaha (Canada / United States)

David Jalbert (Canada / Canada)

Hyeyeon Park (Korea / United States)

*indicates country of origin / country of residence

FIRST JURY (QUARTERFINALS)

Loie Fallis (Canada / Canada)

Roman Rabinovich (Israel / Canada)

Gilles Vonsattel (Switzerland / United States)

TBA

SECOND JURY (SEMIFINALS AND FINALS)

Michel Béroff (France / France)

Earl Blackburn (United States / United States)

Katherine Chi (Canada / United States)

Imogen Cooper (United Kingdom / United Kingdom)

Stewart Goodyear (Canada / Canada)

Ick-Choo Moon (Korea / Korea)

Orli Shaham (Israel / United States)

MENTOR-IN-RESIDENCE

In addition to feedback meetings which are required for all Semifinalists and Finalists to discuss questions of their technique, musicianship, and artistry with members of the Second Jury, Honens chooses an internationally respected, actively touring pianist to serve as its Mentor-in-Residence. Each Semifinalist who does not advance to the Finals will meet with the Mentor-in-Residence for a one-hour meeting on the days following the Semifinals. The Mentor-in-Residence also attends the Finals after which he meets with the two Finalists and the Honens Prize Laureate.

The 2022 Mentor-in-Residence is Jeremy Denk.

COLLABORATING ARTISTS

Solo performance, chamber music, and collaboration with orchestra are all essential for a concert pianist today. These elements are therefore integral to Honens' search for the Complete Artist. Semifinalists collaborate with a violinist. Finalists perform with a string quintet, a soprano, and with orchestra. The choice of collaborating musicians allows for both a meaningful musical partnership and a mentorship opportunity for all Competition pianists.

Martin Beaver violin

Viano String Quartet + Bass

Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra

IMPORTANT DATES

March 14 to 17, 2022 Quarterfinals: Frankfurt

March 24 to 26, 2022 Quarterfinals: New York

October 20 to 24, 2022 Semifinals

October 27 to 28, 2022 Finals & Announcement of the 2022 Honens Prize Laureate

ABOUT HONENS

The Honens International Piano Competition takes place every three years and is considered one of the world's most prestigious events of its kind. Honens prepares its Laureates for the rigours and realities of professional careers in music and creates opportunities for growth and exposure. The annual Honens Festival is one of Canada's premier classical music events, intended to share Mrs. Honens' love of world renowned music with Albertans every year.

Esther Honens created a legacy of musical excellence to be enjoyed for generations. In 1991, knowing she was near the end of her life, Mrs. Honens gave $5 million to endow an international piano competition in her hometown of Calgary, Canada. Her generosity, vision, and love of music continue to touch the lives of Calgarians, Canadians, musicians, and music-lovers around the world.

Honens Legacy Partners support the ongoing growth and development of Esther Honens' vision by securing the organization's future. The Legacy Partners Endowment Fund enables Honens to provide wide-reaching programming through its annual festival and other enriching community education and outreach initiatives.