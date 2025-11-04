Hershey Symphony To Present Festive HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR In December

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Hershey Symphony Orchestra’s Holiday Spectacular returns December 12–13, 2025, with three festive performances at the Hershey Free Church. Under the baton of Maestro Gregory Woodbridge, the concerts will feature timeless seasonal classics and fresh symphonic takes on holiday favorites.

“Once again we bring you music in a variety of styles and arrangements that showcases our orchestra and puts you in the holiday spirit," said Maestro Woodbridge. “Mannheim Steamroller, Tran-Siberian Orchestra, Andy Williams, Perry Como, and Nat King Cole are just some of the artists who have given us magical musical memories of the season, and we are delighted to feature them and a few others at this concert."

The Holiday Spectacular is one of the Hershey Symphony’s most anticipated events of the year, drawing audiences of all ages to celebrate the joy of the season through live music. The program will include traditional carols, contemporary favorites, and symphonic renditions of popular holiday tunes, blending nostalgia and excitement in equal measure.

Audience members are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items to donate to the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank. “The hunger crisis in our region continues to worsen every day as more people are unable to put food on the table,” said Executive Director Susan Cort. “As we come together as a community to celebrate the season through music, we can also come together by donating food to those in need.”

Tickets:

General admission tickets are $30, with a $2 per ticket processing fee, and are available online at HersheySymphony.org. Advance purchase is highly recommended, as the Holiday Spectacular traditionally sells out.