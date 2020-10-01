Harmony Helper App Partners With Choirs To Assist In Virtual Learning During Pandemic, Launches Group Portal

Singing App includes the First and Only Customizable Sheet Music Scanner

Harmony Helper, the premier app that provides singers the convenience and control of a 24/7 digital rehearsal room anytime, anywhere - announced the launch of their group portal today. In response to the global pandemic and the immediate need for vocalists to go virtual, this new generation of the Harmony Helper app includes a state-of-the-art feature that enables music directors, coaches, and teachers to seamlessly share songbooks and sheet music with performers and group members.

Performers will receive their music via the app and can easily isolate their part so they can practice on their own time, not just when the director or accompanist is available. This update is the first of several tools being developed to assist teachers/choir directors with connecting and interacting with their constituents through the group features set within the app.

"Ensembles throughout the world had to quickly adapt to working in a new, virtual space last spring," commented Andrew Goren, CEO, Harmony Helper. "Our response was to create a tool for directors to be able to rehearse their ensembles in a virtual environment with ease. In addition, to support arts organizations during this pandemic, Harmony Helper has created special discounted group pricing and free technical assistance for groups. We are more than just an app, we are partners" For more information on special group pricing please email info@harmonyhelper.com. For information on additional customized package options and technical assistance, please email support@harmonyhelper.com.

Harmony Helper first launched in October 2019 and continues to be the first and only product that offers customizable sheet music scanning to simplify practicing and help singers deliver their best performance. Based on patented technology, the app is the first comprehensive, easy-to-use learning tool that features accurate real-time feedback, vocal part customization, pitch tracking, record/playback, vocal part volume control and now, the ability to easily share music with your groups.

The new group portal allows directors to create custom songbooks by adding their own repertoire into the app. Once uploaded, either by digital file or Harmony Helper's patented sheet music scanning technology, directors simply invite their students by email to join the ensemble. Students with a subscription will then have access to the ensemble's repertoire where they can map each line of music to their voice part.

"As we presented Harmony Helper throughout the nation at trade shows and conferences, we listened to teachers and directors indicate that group sharing capabilities is the most important feature for them," said Andrew Goren, founder and CEO of Harmony Helper. "The global pandemic made this feature our number one priority to assist the teachers and directors who we serve. With Harmony Helper, everyone has access to the professional-caliber tools they need, especially now as many ensembles are forced to rehearse in a digital space."

Harmony Helper's customizable sheet music scanning feature is the first and only of its kind. Users simply upload or take a photo of their sheet music. Harmony Helper then uses Optical Music Recognition (OMR) technology to auto-generate vocal parts. The user then creates their own custom vocal part by answering a few questions about the song. The song is then translated into an easy-to-read piano roll format with accompaniment and flexible part volume controls, giving singers the ability to isolate specific vocal parts and sound while practicing. This unique feature makes all music available to practice the moment a singer is ready to begin learning. For singers who are just learning or who struggle with reading sheet music, this patented technology eliminates the friction to allow the aspiring singer to practice. Performers no longer need to be dependent on scheduling time with accompanists to play and record music, and the real-time feedback feature takes away the stress of scheduling with a coach to quickly prepare for an audition or performance.

"Harmony Helper is an indispensable educational resource that will change how every individual and music group approaches learning music," said Mark S. Hoebee, Producing Artistic Director, Paper Mill Playhouse. "Harmony Helper solves a myriad of logistical issues facing performers and beginners while giving students the confidence they need to master their music. I consider this app a true game-changer for the arts industry."

"Learning to sing requires only one really big commitment: practice. Harmony Helper allows you to practice singing anytime, while simultaneously training both your brain and ear," said Rob McClure, Tony-nominated actor and artistic advisor at Harmony Helper. "Unlike other apps on the market, Harmony Helper makes it possible for singers to practice any song they want with no song library limit. The sheet music scanner feature puts control back into the singer's hands, without having to impose on your Musical Director or accompanist to record their individual parts. As a Broadway performer, this is incredibly valuable and a first for the industry."

Harmony Helper's transformative features include:

Sheet music scanning/conversion: Allows singers to simply take a photo of any sheet music or upload a PDF file directly into the app. Using OMR technology, written music is converted to MusicXML and MIDI so it can be viewed in a piano roll format, heard, and rehearsed.

Vocal part customization: Singers create their individual vocal part for a more personalized experience.

Real-time feedback: Patented pitch tracker accurately visualizes the singer's pitch and timing in real-time.

Vocal Part Volume Controls: Hear the song in a multitude of different ways using volume controls for vocal parts, metronome, and accompaniment.

Guided Approach to Learning: Patented 5-Step Approach to Learning and Holding Harmonies equips singers with the necessary tools to tackle even the most complex songs, so they can walk into every live performance or rehearsal confidently prepared.

Easy Record and Playback: Listen to a song anytime and anywhere, then step into a quiet room to record/practice. Then listen to the recording take alone or with other vocal parts.

Group Features Set: allows directors to create custom songbooks by adding their own repertoire in the app. Once uploaded, directors simply invite their students by email to join the ensemble where they have access to the ensemble's music.

As always, Harmony Helper subscribers can rest assured knowing that they are able to reach out for personalized assistance at any time by sending an email to support@harmonyhelper.com.



*Pricing:

Free 7-day trial (unlimited songs)

Monthly subscription (unlimited songs): $4.99

Annual subscription (unlimited songs): $49.99

Director's monthly subscription (unlimited songs): $5.99

Director's annual subscription (unlimited songs): $59.99

*Special discounted group pricing and technical assistance is available for groups.



Availability:

Harmony Helper is now available in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

