Handel And Haydn Society Releases Live Recording 'Haydn Masses Vol. 2'

The Handel and Haydn Society continues its acclaimed series of Joseph Haydn's masses with a live recording.

The Handel and Haydn Society continues its acclaimed series of Joseph Haydn's masses with a live recording from Boston's Symphony Hall. Haydn Masses Vol. 2 features historically informed performances of two grand classics, Haydn's Military Symphony and the iconic Lord Nelson Mass recorded live under the baton of H+H Artistic Director Harry Christophers on January 24 and 26, 2020.

Haydn Masses Vol. 2 opens with one of Haydn's masterful "London" symphonies, the hit Military. Completed in 1793, Haydn's Symphony No. 100 is known as the Military Symphony for its intense depictions of the clash of arms and ferocious roar of war.

The performance continues with the dramatic and inspiring Lord Nelson Mass. One of 14 masses written by Haydn, Lord Nelson Mass has been called his most significant single composition. Written during the height of Napoleon's siege of Europe, Haydn originally named the piece Missa in Angustiis (Mass for troubled times). It became known as the Lord Nelson Mass following the defeat of Napoleon's forces by Lord Nelson at the Battle of the Nile.

The live recording of the Lord Nelson Mass features the Handel and Haydn Society Chorus as well as soprano Mary Bevan, internationally renowned for her baroque, classical, and contemporary repertoire, and winner of the Royal Philharmonic Society's Young Artist Award, among others. She is joined by mezzo-soprano Catherine Wyn-Rogers, tenor Jeremy Budd, and baritone Sumner Thompson.

The Handel and Haydn Society is America's oldest continuously operating arts organization. Harry Christophers has been Artistic Director since 2009 during which time the Society has released 13 recordings on CORO including Haydn's The Creation, all six of Haydn's "Paris" symphonies, Mozart's Requiem and Handel's Messiah, and a holiday album - Joy to the World - celebrating America's favorite festive tunes.

Haydn Masses Vol. 2 can be purchased now at the shop section of HandelandHaydn.org.

