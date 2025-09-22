Han Chen To Perform At Classical Fantasia In Los Angeles

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Second Annual Classical Fantasia concert in Los Angeles will present pianist Han Chen on September 28, 2025 at 7pm PDT at First Congregational Church of Los Angeles (540 South Commonwealth Avenue). Chen will perform Florence Price’s Fantasie Nègre No. 1 in E minor, one of the composer’s most iconic works.

Additional artists include the Azusa Pacific University Chamber Singers conducted by Michelle Jensen, soprano Sangeeta Kaur, tenor Brian Giebler, violinist Lili Hadyn, pianist Paul Cantelon, String Symphony, Delirium Musicum, and organist Christoph Bull. General admission tickets start at $25 on Eventbrite, with free admission available to students with valid ID.

A Gold Medalist at the 2013 China International Piano Competition and a prizewinner at the 2018 Honens International Piano Competition, Chen has appeared as soloist with orchestras around the world, including the Calgary Philharmonic, Hong Kong Philharmonic, and National Taiwan Symphony Orchestra. He made his Lincoln Center debut at Alice Tully Hall in 2022 performing Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 9 with Riverside Symphony.

For more information, visit Han Chen’s official website.