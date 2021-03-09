Hallé Orchestra Announces Five New Online Concerts

The Hallé has announced the new dates of its critically acclaimed online Winter Season, with five new concerts streamed from the Hallé's Manchester homes, The Bridgewater Hall and Hallé St Peter's in Ancoats.

The orchestra's Music Director, Sir Mark Elder, will conduct three concerts, while Assistant Conductor and winner of the 2020 Siemens Hallé International Conductors Competition Delyana Lazarova will make her concert debut with the orchestra (1 April). Special guest artists will include Isata Kanneh-Mason, performing with the orchestra for the first time (18 March), as well as Paul Lewis (25 March) and Stephen Hough (15 April).

The final concert in the series will see Sir Mark Elder conduct Stravinsky's The Soldier's Tale in a new staging directed by Olivier Award winner Annabel Arden which will be filmed in various locations around Manchester and feature three actors, a dancer and seven instrumentalists (29 April).

Each concert will remain available to watch on demand for three months after the initial broadcast.