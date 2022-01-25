Grand Teton Music Festival Announces 2022 Season

The Grand Teton Music Festival has announced its 61st season, led by Music Director Sir Donald Runnicles, July 3 to August 27, 2022. Over the course of eight weeks, the 2022 Festival features an opera initiative, a new Sunday afternoon piano recital series showcasing virtuosic pianists, robust orchestral offerings, and the continuation of the Gateway Series and GTMF On the Road performances. GTMF is pleased to present guest artists including the St. Lawrence String Quartet, pianists Garrick Ohlsson and Ingrid Fliter, violinist Augustin Hadelich, cellist Johannes Moser, Capathia Jenkins, and guest conductors Eun Sun Kim, Fabien Gabel and Markus Stenz.

Sir Donald Runnicles remarks, "Opera is one of my greatest passions, and I'm delighted that GTMF is entering the world of opera while remaining true to its roots of orchestral performance and superb chamber music concerts. We can't wait to welcome audiences back for a summer like no other in Jackson Hole."

Launching an ongoing opera initiative, GTMF's 61st season features a semi-staged production of La bohème (August 26, 27), featuring an all-star cast of Nicole Cabell (Mimì), Jonathan Tetelman (Rodolfo), Meechot Marrero (Musette), Ryan Speedo Green (Colline), Thomas Lehman (Marcello), and Carlton Ford (Schaunard). Sir Donald Runnicles, who is also General Music Director of the Deutsche Oper Berlin, leads the Festival Orchestra in this concert version of Puccini's classic opera.

A new Sunday afternoon piano recital series showcases virtuosic artists: Inon Barnatan (July 17), Joyce Yang (July 24) and the 2022 Van Cliburn International Piano Competition Gold Medalist, who will be announced in June (August 7). These intimate recitals are a special opportunity to hear solo piano performances at the highest levels of virtuosity.

Kicking off the season with a bang is crowd-favorite Capathia Jenkins (July 4), who joins the Festival Orchestra again as vocalist for a Patriotic Pops concert at the Center for the Arts Park following a free Family Concert (July 3), also presented outdoors in the park.

Pianist Garrick Ohlsson launches the Festival Orchestra series in Walk Festival Hall with a Beethoven Piano Extravaganza - performing all five concerti over two evenings (July 8, 9). Other highlights include Mahler's "Resurrection" Symphony with soloists Heidi Stober and Tamara Mumford in addition to the GTMF Chorus (July 29, 30) and the U.S. premiere of Detlev Glanert's Idyllium (August 19, 20), plus guest appearances by the St. Lawrence String Quartet (July 15, 16); pianist Ingrid Fliter (August 19, 20); violinist Augustin Hadelich (August 22, 23) and cellist Johannes Moser (August 5, 6). Fabien Gabel (August 5, 6) and Markus Stenz (July 15, 16) return as guest conductors and Eun Sun Kim (August 12, 13) makes her GTMF conducting debut.

The Gateway Series also returns with diverse artists and ensembles: jazz trumpeter Byron Stripling and vocalist Carmen Bradford (July 14), GRAMMY-winning singer/songwriter Aoife O'Donovan (July 21), a Broadway evening led by Andy Einhorn (August 4) and vocal ensemble VOCES8 (August 11). The world-class talents of the Festival Orchestra musicians are featured as part of a seven-concert chamber music series. Additionally, GTMF's free educational concert series, GTMF On the Road, will continue bringing the music to the community in 2022.

"It is an honor and privilege to welcome musicians and audiences back for eight weeks of spectacular music making," says GTMF Executive Director Emma Kail. "With orchestral, opera, chamber music, pops, piano recital and Gateway Series performances throughout the summer, we think there is something for everyone to experience."

GTMF intends to present its summer season to full capacity audiences in Walk Festival Hall. The organization is committed to providing an environment to maximize safety, which may include requiring proof of vaccination, negative COVID-19 tests and/or wearing masks. With the unpredictable nature of the COVID-19 pandemic, protocols may undergo changes or additions. For up-to-date info, visit gtmf.org/safety.

Subscriptions are now on sale and single tickets go on sale in early April. Programs, dates and guest artists are subject to change. The Fritz Box Office at Walk Festival Hall opens in June. For further information about purchasing tickets, please visit gtmf.org or call 307-733-1128.

In anticipation for the summer season, listeners can now tune into the fifth season of Live from the Grand Teton Music Festival - GTMF's national radio broadcast series co-hosted by Music Director Sir Donald Runnicles and General Manager Jeff Counts - just released to radio stations this month. Thirteen one-hour programs comprise this season of Live from the Grand Teton Music Festival, which celebrates the Festival's 2021 return to live performances at Walk Festival Hall in Jackson. Highlights include a performance of Beethoven's Third Piano Concerto with Yefim Bronfman; concerto performances by violinists James Ehnes, Augustin Hadelich and Leila Josefowicz; plus several new works and premieres. Live from the Grand Teton Music Festival is a production of Classic Digital Syndications. Select past seasons are also available to listen to on GTMF's SoundCloud. To learn more about where to listen to Live from the Grand Teton Music Festival, including the podcast, please visit gtmf.org/radio.

2022 SUMMER SEASON DETAILS

Events will be held at the Walk Festival Hall in Teton Village unless otherwise noted.

Outdoor Concerts

Free Family Concert

Sunday, July 3 at 6 PM

Center for the Arts Park (Downtown Jackson)

Jerry Hou, conductor

Meaghan Heinrich, host

GTMF kicks off the 2022 summer season with an admission-free evening of music outdoors, great for the whole family. This event is free, but ticketed.

Patriotic Pops



Monday, July 4 at 7 PM

Center for the Arts Park (Downtown Jackson)

Sir Donald Runnicles, conductor

Capathia Jenkins, vocalist

A beloved GTMF tradition, Patriotic Pops pairs fireworks and pops music for an Independence Day to remember. Vocalist Capathia Jenkins returns to perform at this event for the second year in a row. Lawn seats are free but ticketed, and reserved seats are available for purchase.

Festival Orchestra Concerts

Beethoven Piano Extravaganza



Friday, July 8 | 8 PM

Sir Donald Runnicles, conductor

Garrick Ohlsson, piano

Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 2 in B-flat Major, Op. 19

Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 1 in C Major, Op. 15

Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 4 in G Major, Op. 58

Saturday, July 9 | 6 PM

Beethoven: The Creatures of Prometheus Overture

Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 3 in C minor, Op. 37

Beethoven: Piano Concerto No. 5 in E-flat Major, Op. 73, "Emperor"

Legendary pianist Garrick Ohlsson returns to GTMF to perform all five of Beethoven's piano concerti and The Creatures of Prometheus Overture over the course of two evenings.

Petrushka & Absolute Jest



Friday, July 15 | 8 PM

Saturday, July 16 | 6 PM

Markus Stenz, conductor

St. Lawrence String Quartet

Beethoven: Leonore Overture No. 3, Op. 72b

John Adams: Absolute Jest

Stravinsky: Petrushka

In line with GTMF's new opera initiative, this performance opens with Beethoven's Leonore Overture, the overture to his only opera, Fidelio. St. Lawrence String Quartet then joins the Festival Orchestra for Adams' concerto for string quartet and orchestra, Absolute Jest. The program closes with Petrushka, Stravinsky's rhythmic masterwork.

Augustin Hadelich Plays Prokofiev



Friday, July 22 | 8 PM

Saturday, July 23 | 6 PM

Sir Donald Runnicles, conductor

Augustin Hadelich, violin

Glinka: Ruslan and Lyudmila Overture

Prokofiev: Violin Concerto No. 2 in G minor, Op. 63

Shostakovich: Symphony No. 10 in E minor, Op. 93

A program of Russian music including Glinka's Ruslan and Lyudmila Overture, Prokofiev's Violin Concerto No. 2 featuring Augustin Hadelich as soloist and Shostakovich's Symphony No. 10.

Mahler's "Resurrection" Symphony



Friday, July 29 | 8 PM

Saturday, July 30 | 6 PM

Sir Donald Runnicles, conductor

Heidi Stober, soprano

Tamara Mumford, mezzo-soprano

Grand Teton Music Festival Chorus

The GTMF Chorus and Orchestra are joined by Heidi Stober and Tamara Mumford for Mahler's monumental "Resurrection" Symphony, conducted by Sir Donald Runnicles.

The French Connection



Friday, August 5 | 8 PM

Saturday, August 6 | 6 PM

Fabien Gabel, conductor

Johannes Moser, cello

Ravel: Le Tombeau de Couperin

Lalo: Concerto for Cello in D minor

Roussel: Bacchus et Ariane, Op. 43: Suite No. 2

Ravel: Boléro

Johannes Moser joins the Festival Orchestra as featured soloist for Lalo's Cello Concerto in an evening featuring a program of vibrant French music bookended by works by Ravel. Two of the works - Boléro and Roussel's Bacchus et Ariane - were originally written as ballet scores.

Gershwin, Williams & Rachmaninoff



Friday, August 12 | 8 PM

Saturday, August 13 | 6 PM

Eun Sun Kim, conductor

Thomas Hooten, trumpet

Gershwin: An American in Paris

John Williams: Trumpet Concerto

Rachmaninoff: Symphony No. 1 in D minor, Op. 13

Eun Sun Kim makes her GTMF debut conducting two American classics - Gershwin's An American in Paris and John Williams' Trumpet Concerto, featuring GTMF and LA Phil Principal Trumpet Thomas Hooten - alongside Rachmaninoff's Symphony No. 1.

Schumann & Brahms



Friday, August 19 | 8 PM

Saturday, August 20 | 6 PM

Sir Donald Runnicles, conductor

Ingrid Fliter, piano

Detlev Glanert: Idyllium (U.S. Premiere)

R. Schumann: Concerto for Piano in A minor, Op. 54

Brahms: Symphony No. 1 in C minor, Op. 68

The Festival Orchestra gives the U.S. premiere of living composer Detlev Glanert's Idyllium and Ingrid Filter performs Robert Schumann's popular Piano Concerto. Brahms' Symphony No. 1 closes this grand program.

La bohème in Concert



Friday, August 26 | 8 PM

Saturday, August 27 | 6 PM

Sir Donald Runnicles, conductor

Nicole Cabell, Mimì

Jonathan Tetelman, Rodolfo

Meechot Marrero, Musette

Ryan Speedo Green, Colline

Thomas Lehman, Marcello

Carlton Ford, Schaunard

Puccini: La bohème: Act I and II (Recap)

Puccini: La bohème: Act III and IV (in Full)

GTMF closes its 2022 season with a semi-staged concert production of La bohème, a hallmark of its new annual opera initiative. Nicole Cabell, Jonathan Tetelman, Meechot Marrero, Ryan Speedo Green, Thomas Lehman and Carlton Ford comprise this remarkable cast.

Sunday Matinee Piano Recitals

Sunday, July 17 | 3 PM

Inon Barnatan, piano (GTMF debut)

Sunday, July 24 | 3 PM

Joyce Yang, piano (GTMF debut)

Sunday, August 7 | 3 PM

2022 Van Cliburn International Piano Competition Gold Medalist (TBA after the competition finals on June 18, 2022)

Gateway Series

Thursday, July 14 | 8 PM

Louis Armstrong & The First Ladies of Song features trumpet player Byron Stripling and vocalist Carmen Bradford

Thursday, July 21 | 8 PM

Aoife O'Donovan & Friends highlights the GRAMMY-winning singer/songwriter Aoife O'Donovan

Thursday, August 4 | 8 PM

An Evening on Broadway with Andy Einhorn & Friends

Thursday, August 11 | 8 PM

VOCES8 shines a spotlight on "The Rolls-Royce of British a cappella ensembles"

Chamber Music

Wednesday, July 6 | 7 PM

Wednesday, July 13 | 7 PM

Wednesday, July 20 | 7 PM

Wednesday, July 27 | 7 PM

Wednesday, August 3| 7 PM

Wednesday, August 10 | 7 PM

Wednesday, August 17 | 7 PM

Featuring a small ensemble of players, these programs showcase core classical repertoire and a few surprises, performed by members of GTMF's world-class Festival Orchestra.