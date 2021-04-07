Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Grammy-Winning Cellist Yo-Yo Ma's Audible Original Premieres Thursday, April 8

Yo-Yo Ma: Beginner's Mind continues Ma's passionate exploration of culture's role in helping us to imagine and build a better future.

Hear new excerpts ahead of this week's premiere of the Audible Original Yo-Yo Ma: Beginner's Mind, from Grammy-winning cellist Yo-Yo Ma. In the excerpts Ma touches on themes that are resonant and relevant to the times, like the virtues of an open mind, empathy, and collaboration across borders.

Yo-Yo Ma: Beginner's Mind, the latest original of Audible's 'Words + Music' initiative, continues Ma's passionate exploration of culture's role in helping us to imagine and build a better future.

As the iconic musician tracks his own journey of self-discovery through "four stories of beginnings," listeners gain profound insight into Ma's past and discover how the cultural visionary continues to find hope in the endless possibility of human curiosity, creativity, and collaboration.


