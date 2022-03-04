First Single From New York Youth Symphony's Debut Album Is Live Today

After two years in the making during the pandemic, the wait is over and people can finally get a sampling of New York Youth Symphony's debut album with Avie Records. While the first release is only an excerpt from "Piano Concerto in One Movement," it gives listeners a sense of what's to come on the rest of the album. The single is available on APPLE MUSIC SPOTIFY and AMAZON MUSIC.

"To have a small sampling of this album out into the world for everyone to hear is such an intense feeling of pride for the entire New York Youth Symphony community. Mark your calendars for the full album release on April 8th!" said Shauna Quill, executive director for NYYS. Look for an additional single to drop at the end of March along with pre-sale opportunities in Mid-March.



Featuring four works by three African American women composers - Florence Price, Valerie Coleman and Jessie Montgomery - the orchestra's first studio recording includes a number of premieres and will be released on AVIE Records on April 8, 2022, one day before the 115th anniversary of Price's birth. The New York Youth Symphony comprises some of the world's most talented and awarded young musicians, aged 12 to 22 along with Music Director Michael Repper. Two recordings of works by Florence Price are firsts. Ethiopia's Shadow in America is the first recording of the work by an American orchestra. Her Piano Concerto in One Movement, with soloist Michelle Cann is the premiere recording of the composer's newly-discovered original orchestration.