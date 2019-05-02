Fifth Annual Shanghai Orchestra Academy And Partnership Begins June 27

The Shanghai Orchestra Academy and Partnership will continue in the summer of 2019 with New York Philharmonic musicians leading master classes and teaching lessons at the Shanghai Orchestra Academy (SOA); Music Director Jaap van Zweden conducting a side-by-side rehearsal with the Philharmonic joined by SOA students, as well as a performance by the Philharmonic in Shanghai. The Philharmonic will also present a Very Young Composers workshop in Shanghai, and will give concerts, led by Jaap van Zweden, in Guangzhou and Nanjing. Starr International Foundation has been the Presenting Sponsor of the Shanghai Orchestra Academy and Partnership for five years.

Led by Music Director Jaap van Zweden, the summer performances in China will begin with two programs at Guangzhou's Xinghai Concert Hall: Shostakovich's Chamber Symphony (orchestrated by Barshai) alongside Beethoven's Symphony No. 3, Eroica (June 27), and Mozart's Symphony No. 41, Jupiter, alongside Brahms's Symphony No. 1 (June 28). The Orchestra will then appear at Nanjing's Jiangsu Centre for the Performing Arts, performing Mozart's Symphony No. 41, Jupiter, alongside Brahms's Symphony No. 1 (June 30). The final stop will be at Shanghai's Music in the Summer Air (MISA) festival for two programs: Mozart's Piano Concerto No. 20, with pianist Seong-Jin Cho in his Philharmonic debut, alongside Brahms's Symphony No. 1 (July 2), and Shostakovich's Chamber Symphony (orchestrated by Barshai) alongside Beethoven's Symphony No. 3, Eroica (July 3).

While in Shanghai, musicians will lead master classes and teach lessons at the SOA, and Jaap van Zweden will conduct a side-by-side rehearsal with the Philharmonic joined by SOA students in Brahms's Symphony No. 1. The Philharmonic will also present a Very Young Composers workshop led by Very Young Composers Director Jon Deak; Shanghai Symphony Orchestra Teaching Artists; and musicians from the New York Philharmonic and Shanghai Symphony Orchestra. The workshop will culminate in a performance of the Very Young Composers' works on July 8 at Shanghai Symphony Orchestra's Chamber Hall. Created by Jon Deak - a composer and former Philharmonic Associate Principal Bass - the New York Philharmonic's Very Young Composers program enables students from diverse backgrounds to compose music to be performed by Philharmonic musicians.

Launched in September 2014, the Shanghai Orchestra Academy and Partnership is a joint endeavor of the New York Philharmonic and Shanghai Symphony Orchestra. The partnership began with the establishment of the Shanghai Orchestra Academy in partnership with the Shanghai Conservatory of Music and under the leadership of founding president Long Yu. This two-year post-graduate program was designed to address the need for advanced orchestral training in China.

For more information visit nyphil.org/shanghai.





