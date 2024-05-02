Famed Flutist Alexa Still To Headline Final 2023-24 Master Class At Hoff-Barthelson

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Hoff-Barthelson Music School's 2023-24 Master Class Series concludes on Saturday, May 11, 2024, from 1:00-3:15 pm with internationally renowned flutist, Alexa Still.

Alexa Still is celebrated worldwide for her exceptional artistry and unparalleled virtuosity, with over 20 recordings that have garnered unanimous praise. Critics hail her as "impeccable in technique and taste, seductive in phrasing" (Stephensen Classical CD Guide) and commend her ability to infuse every performance with exquisite lyricism and virtuosity. Her illustrious career spans solo engagements, teaching positions at esteemed institutions, and prestigious awards, including the New York Flute Club Young Artist Competition and a Fulbright scholarship.

About the Hoff-Barthelson Music School Master Class Series

Master class coaching by guest artists has been a cornerstone of Hoff-Barthelson's curriculum since the School's founding in 1944. This distinguished tradition has continued this season with a roster of world-class musicians and educators including Daniel Phillips, violin; composers Reiko Füting and Alyssa Weinberg; Hai-Ye Ni, cello; John McCarthy, piano; and Alexa Still, flute.

Master classes provide a transformative experience for both students and audiences. Following meticulous preparation, students showcase their talents, receiving invaluable feedback and guidance from master teachers. This interaction challenges students to approach their pieces in new and critical ways, resulting in inspiring and enlightening performances. Yet the impact extends beyond those on stage—all attendees can learn by observing the creative process firsthand. As iconic performers coach the next generation, the audience gains insight into musical artistry and interpretation. Even developing musicians are granted a rare glimpse into the mastery of world-class artists.

According to Gabriella Sanna, Executive Director of Hoff-Barthelson Music School, "Alexa Still's mastery of the flute is truly extraordinary, and we are honored to have her as the finale to our 2023-24 Master Class Series. Her passion for music and dedication to mentorship aligns perfectly with our mission to inspire and educate the next generation of musicians. We look forward to the invaluable insights she will share with our students and the community."

About Alexa Still

Alexa Still is a renowned flutist celebrated for her exceptional artistry and unparalleled virtuosity. With over 20 recordings that have garnered unanimous praise, she has captivated audiences worldwide with performances that are both technically impeccable and profoundly expressive.

Born and raised in New Zealand, Alexa pursued her musical education in New York, where she earned her doctorate from SUNY Stony Brook. She quickly rose to prominence, winning prestigious competitions such as the New York Flute Club Young Artist Competition and the East and West Artists Competition. At the age of 23, she returned to her homeland as the principal flute of the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra.

Throughout her illustrious career, Alexa has performed as a soloist in 16 countries, including many world premieres. She has served as President of the National Flute Association (USA) and has held teaching positions at institutions such as the University of Colorado at Boulder, the Sydney Conservatorium of Music, and the Oberlin Conservatory, where she currently serves as Professor of Flute.

In addition to her musical accomplishments, Alexa is an avid motorcyclist, finding inspiration and freedom on the open road when her flute is in its case. Her dedication to both her craft and her passions exemplifies her commitment to living a life of artistry and adventure.

More Information

The class will take place at the School, 25 School Lane Scarsdale. Open to the public free of charge, this special event promises to be an unforgettable experience for music enthusiasts and students alike. Reservations are required and can be made by visiting www.hbms.org, e-mailing hb@hbms.org, or calling 914-723-1169.

About Hoff-Barthelson Music School:

Hoff-Barthelson Music School has achieved national recognition as a premier community music school for its unsurpassed leadership in education, performance, and community service. With a faculty drawn from the region's most talented teachers and performers, Hoff-Barthelson has long been one of Westchester County's most cherished cultural resources. At Hoff-Barthelson, students find a warm, friendly music school dedicated to the highest standards of education, performance, and community service. Students of all ages, aptitudes, and levels of interest enjoy a supportive, joyful learning environment; a focus on the whole person; exceptional teaching; and a multifaceted curriculum.

