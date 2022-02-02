FESTIVAL DE LA VOIX Returns with 9th Edition Spring 2022

Featuring concerts from March 19 to April 10 in the West Island (venues in Dorval, Beaconsfield, Pointe-Claire and Hudson), as well as workshops, Festival de la Voix brings communities and all ages together to enjoy music and the power of the human voice.

This 9th edition offers seven eclectic concerts, exceptional workshops, and school concerts. The mix of styles and voices includes Dark Divas with Ranee Lee; They Sing Everything (Broadway, Opera and Pop); the diverse Ensemble Obiora, Oliver Forest & Imani Gospel Singers; 'folkgrass' with Steel Rail; choirs; and the annual Grand Concert.

Workshops include Dr. Claudel Callender (breath and the basics of good singing), Connie Kaldor (songwriting), Eda Holmes (acting and physicalizing text); and Philippe Bourque (advanced choral technique).

Festival de la Voix- 9th edition, March 19-April 10, 2022. Information about artists, concerts, workshops and venues: festivaldelavoix.com. For information: (514) 758-3641 info@festivaldelavoix.com.