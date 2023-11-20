Ensemble Caprice and Ensemble ArtChoral to Tour Handel's Messiah Across Quebec This Holiday Season

Ensemble Caprice and Ensemble ArtChoral, under the direction of the talented Matthias Maute, will present a holiday tradition that has been celebrated around the world for centuries: Handel's Messiah. On tour across Quebec, performances will be presented in Sherbrooke, Quebec City, Trois-Rivières and Montreal, and in Longueuil and Boucherville presented by Festival Classica.

Since its first performance in Dublin on April 13, 1742, Handel's Messiah has established itself as one of the most famous and beloved oratorios in the Western classical music repertoire. Praised for its profound spiritual resonance, complex musical construction and enduring ability to move and uplift audiences of all generations, Messiah is a testament to Handel's genius. With its triumphant chorus, "Hallelujah" is one of the world's most recognizable melodies.

The Baroque-era work will be performed by Ensemble Caprice, celebrating its 35th anniversary, the Ensemble ArtChoral choir, and the Festival Classica. The soloists for this event are soprano Anna-Sophie Neher, alto Stéphanie Pothier, tenor Emmanuel Hasler and baritone Marc Boucher, who share a common artistic vision for bringing this extraordinary music to life. Performed on period instruments that transport us back to the 18th century, this masterpiece will be transformed into a new Messiah.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS

Handel's Messiah



Saint-Jean-Baptiste Church - Sherbrooke

December 2, 2023- 7:30pm



Cocathédrale Saint-Antoine de Padoue - Longueuil

December 6, 2023- 7:30pm



Sainte-Famille Church - Boucherville

December 7, 2023- 7:30 pm



Salle Raoul-Jobin - Quebec City

December 9, 2023 - 7:30 pm



Salle J.- Antonio-Thompson - Trois-Rivières

December 21, 2023 - 7:30 pm



Maison Symphonique - Montreal

December 22, 2023 - 7:30 pm

About Ensemble Caprice

Hailed by the New York Times as a "progressive force in music", Ensemble Caprice is renowned for its creative, innovative programs and dynamic, compelling performances. Founded by flutist, composer and conductor Matthias Maute, Ensemble Caprice has become a fixture of the classical music world over the decades. Ensemble Caprice has toured the four corners of the globe, giving concerts on four continents and in dozens of countries, including the prestigious Lufthansa Festival of Baroque Music in London.

About Ensemble ArtChoral

Founded over 40 years ago, Ensemble ArtChoral is a professional choir dedicated to carrying on the great tradition of Quebec choral music. The ensemble presents concerts across Quebec, Canada and internationally. ArtChoral is recognized by the industry as a leading force in choral music and was the 2020 winner of the PRIX OPUS for Musical Event of the Year. Since 2023, the organization has made its home at the Maison Symphonique of Montreal for its annual concert series. ArtChoral is also an organization in residence at the Festival Classica and the Nouvel Opéra Métropolitain, for seasons 2023-2027.

