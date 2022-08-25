Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Ellen Taaffe Zwilich Will Release CELLO CONCERTO & OTHER WORKS Recording in September

Ellen Taaffe Zwilich Will Release CELLO CONCERTO & OTHER WORKS Recording in September

The recording also features Peanuts® Gallery, Romance for Violin and Chamber Orchestra, and Prologue and Variations for String Orchestra.

Register for Classical Music News

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 25, 2022  

A new disc of music by Ellen Taaffe Zwilich including the debut recording of her Cello Concerto (2020), performed by soloist Zuill Bailey and the Santa Rosa Symphony led by its music director, Francesco Lecce-Chong, is a new release from Delos Records, available September 16, 2022. The recording also features three of the composer's popular works: Peanuts® Gallery for piano and orchestra (1996), featuring soloist Elizabeth Dorman; Romance for Violin and Chamber Orchestra (1993), featuring soloist Joseph Edelberg; and Prologue and Variations for String Orchestra (1983).

Ellen was the Santa Rosa Symphony Artistic Partner January through May of 2021, during which time the orchestra performed her music in five virtual concerts streamed on its website; this recording is devoted to works that were performed on those concerts. The orchestra has commissioned a new work, Concerto for Two Pianos, which will have its world premiere May 6-8, 2023, in performances led by Francesco Lecce-Chong and featuring soloists Christina Naughton and Michelle Naughton.

Ellen's Cello Concerto had its world premiere in early March 2020, right before the concert world came to a pandemic-induced halt, performed by Zuill Bailey and the South Florida Symphony Orchestra led by Sebrina Maria Alfonso. The work received critical praise, Lawrence Budmen in South Florida Classical Review calling it "an important addition to the cello concerto literature ... a standout." "Zwilich's snazzy cello concerto soars in Florida," John Fleming wrote in Classical Voice North America, continuing, "Zwilich's harmonies are elegant and unpredictable.... The three movements, played without pause, had a narrative drive and coherence stemming from an inner pulse that propelled the music."

Ellen Taaffe Zwilich

Few composers have emerged with the unique musical personality of Ellen Taaffe Zwilich. Baker's Biographical Dictionary of Musicians states: "There are not many composers in the modern world who possess the lucky combination of writing music of substance and at the same time exercising an immediate appeal to mixed audiences. Zwilich offers this happy combination of purely technical excellence and a distinct power of communication."

Ellen Taaffe Zwilich's works have been performed by leading orchestras and major ensembles in the U.S. and abroad. Her works include five symphonies and a string of concertos commissioned and performed by the nation's top orchestras.

Zwilich is the recipient of numerous prizes and honors, including the 1983 Pulitzer Prize in Music (the first woman ever to receive this coveted award), an Academy Award from the American Academy of Arts and Letters, a Guggenheim Fellowship, and four Grammy nominations. Among other distinctions, Ms. Zwilich has been elected to the American Classical Music Hall of Fame, the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, and the American Academy of Arts and Letters. In 1995, she was named to the first Composer's Chair in the history of Carnegie Hall, and she was designated Musical America's Composer of the Year for 1999. Ms. Zwilich, who holds a doctorate from The Juilliard School, currently holds the Krafft Distinguished Professorship at Florida State University. www.zwilich.com




More Hot Stories For You


Ellen Taaffee Zwilich Will Release CELLO CONCERTO & OTHER WORKS Recording in SeptemberEllen Taaffee Zwilich Will Release CELLO CONCERTO & OTHER WORKS Recording in September
August 25, 2022

A new disc of music by Ellen Taaffe Zwilich including the debut recording of her Cello Concerto (2020), performed by soloist Zuill Bailey and the Santa Rosa Symphony led by its music director, Francesco Lecce-Chong, is a new release from Delos Records, available September 16, 2022.
American Composers Orchestra Announces 22-23 SeasonAmerican Composers Orchestra Announces 22-23 Season
August 25, 2022

American Composers Orchestra (ACO) announces its 2022-2023 season, under the leadership of Artistic Director Derek Bermel and President Melissa Ngan. ACO is dedicated to the creation, celebration, performance, and promotion of orchestral music by American composers, with a commitment to diversity, disruption, and discovery.
through the noise today Will Expand Crowdfunded Concert Series, noisenightthrough the noise today Will Expand Crowdfunded Concert Series, noisenight
August 25, 2022

After a run of sold-out London shows, through the noise announced that their crowdfunded concert series, noisenights, will expand to Newcastle, Leeds, Manchester and Birmingham. Their new star-studded Autumn season will feature Sheku Kanneh-Mason, Abel Selaocoe, Her Ensemble, Alexandra Whittingham, Esther Abrami, Plínio Fernandes, Roberts Balanas, and Harry Baker performing in clubs and gig-venues around the country.
Mozart Masterworks on Tap at St. Charles Singers' Series Finale Concerts This WeekendMozart Masterworks on Tap at St. Charles Singers' Series Finale Concerts This Weekend
August 25, 2022

The St. Charles Singers, led by founder and music director Jeffrey Hunt, will conclude its decade-long Mozart Journey project with concerts August 27 and 28, 2022, in St. Charles, Illinois, featuring two of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's most beloved sacred choral works, a famous opera aria, and a dramatic early symphony.
National Philharmonic Announces Concert Schedule for October and November 2022National Philharmonic Announces Concert Schedule for October and November 2022
August 24, 2022

National Philharmonic (NatPhil) launches its 2022–2023 Concert Season with three programs in October and November: two classical concerts led by Music Director Piotr Gajewski and Artistic Director of the National Philharmonic Chorale Stan Engebretson, and one pops concert led by Principal Pops Conductor Luke Frazier.