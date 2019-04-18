Dr. Madison Richardson & Peter Rybolt Elected To The Los Angeles Master Chorale Board Of Directors

Dr. Madison Richardson and Peter Rybolt have been elected to the Los Angeles Master Chorale Board of Directors.

Dr. Madison Richardson received his medical degree, with honors, from Howard University. He graduated at the top of his medical class and was inducted into Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Medical Fraternity. Subsequently, Dr. Richardson completed his residency in otolaryngology at Walter Reed Medical Center, and he then completed a fellowship in head and neck cancer at Johns Hopkins Hospital with Dr. Robert Chambers.

Dr. Richardson is board certified by the American Board of Otolaryngology and is a member of the American Medical Association, the American College of Surgeons, and the American Head and Neck Society. He has been in practice since 1984 and many professional singers are among his patients.

He previously served as Chief of the Head and Neck Surgery Program at Walter Reed Medical Center. He has also served on the faculties of the USC and UCLA. Recently, Dr. Richardson served as Chief of the Division of Otolaryngology at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, and he's also a member of the Medical Board of California.

When he's not working, Dr. Richardson enjoys many hobbies. He is a retired international polo player, a collector and reader of books, and an avid, world-traveled, fly fisherman. He is also former governor of the United States Polo Association. Madison has three daughters; the eldest is also a doctor in Los Angeles, and two younger twins at Reed College in Portland, Oregon, as well as three granddaughters.

His philanthropic activities include: LA Opera Board and LA Opera League member (2004-2008); Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County trustee (2008); National Urban League board member (1986); Los Angeles Urban League board member (1984-1987); KCET board member; LA Philharmonic board member during Walt Disney Concert Hall campaign; Charles Drew Medical School member and director (1998); Salerni Collegium director; and California Medical board member (1987).

Peter Rybolt is a vice president with Analysis Group, Inc., where he specializes in financial modeling and damages assessment in commercial litigation, chiefly in the areas of copyright and trademark. Past engagements include cases involving the major studios, television networks, global distributors, game publishers, and internationally known creative artists. He has examined such questions as the value of copyright and the apportionment of profits, whether box office performance is a useful predictor of television ratings, and the factors affecting network license fees.

In other practice areas, Mr. Rybolt has supported economists Timothy J. Riddiough and Kerry D. Vandell in wide-ranging assessments of the causes and consequences of the real estate crisis; Harvard law and business professor Guhan Subramanian on issues related to corporate governance; and USC professor emeritus Jerry Arnold on In re Calpine Corporation, which led to the largest application of substantive consolidation in bankruptcy in U.S. history.

He has been published in, among others, Les Nouvelles, the journal of the Licensing Executives Society International; the book Lost Profits Damages: Principles, Methods and Applications, edited by Jeffrey H. Kinrich and Everett P. Harry; and (forthcoming) ABA Journal, the journal of the American Bar Association.

He brings extensive industry knowledge and insight to the Master Chorale board, with more than a dozen years in senior leadership positions in the performing arts. He continues to provide consulting support to arts organizations, advising clients on market and competitive analysis, benchmarking, and the deployment of data in strategic decision-making. He has a BFA in theatre from Webster College Conservatory of Theatre Arts in St. Louis, and an MBA from the University of Southern California.

"It is my pleasure to welcome both Dr. Richardson and Mr. Rybolt to the Master Chorale's Board of Directors," says Jean Davidson, President & CEO. "The Master Chorale is at an inflection point as we grow and expand our programmatic offerings. Their professional expertise combined with their passion for choral singing will greatly enhance the Board's work in a wide range of areas."

"Any Board of Directors for a non-profit organization is made stronger by members who are leaders in the community whose passion for the artform is matched by their professional expertise," says Philip A. Swan, Chair of the Los Angeles Master Chorale Board of Directors. "I am so pleased to welcome Dr. Richardson and Peter Rybolt to this engaged, enthused, experienced, and energized Board of Directors as we move forward to strengthen and grow the Los Angeles Master Chorale."





