David Korevaar to Play 32 Beethoven Piano Sonata Challenge In 60 Days

During this unusual time of social distancing due to CO-VID 19, acclaimed pianist David Korevaar has created a personal challenge to perform, record and share 32 Beethoven Sonatas in 60 days.

As his April 3rd performances of Beethoven's Piano Concerto No. 4 were canceled, Korevaar crafted a unique alternative to celebrate the composer's 250th birthday.

Recorded for the public in his living room in Colorado with no edits and minimal equipment, Korevaar would like to invite you to dive into the wonder of the Beethoven sonatas during this time of uncertainty.

Please be forgiving of the piano tuning as his local piano tuners were social distancing too!

See the first installment of David Korevaar performing Beethoven's Piano Sonata No. 1 in F Major, Op. 2



Hailed for his "wonderfully warm, pliant, spontaneous playing" by the Washington Post, award winning pianist David Korevaar is in demand as a soloist, chamber musician and collaborator. His active career includes appearances with the Rochester Philharmonic, Colorado Symphony, Louisville Orchestra, Japan's Shonan Chamber Orchestra, Brazil's Goiania Symphony, and with acclaimed conductors including Guillermo Figueroa, Per Brevig, Stanislaw Skrowaczewski and Jorge Mester.

Korevaar's most recent addition to his extensive discography of over 50 titles is a highly praised disc of world premiere recordings of piano music by the largely forgotten Italian impressionist composer Luigi Perrachio.

This Fall also saw the release of two recordings with violinist Charles Wetherbee, including works by Iranian-American composer Reza Vali, and a disc of three violin sonatas by Russian/German composer Paul Juon. He returns to the recording studio this season to record Richard Danielpour's The Celestial Circus for two pianos and three percussionists with pianist Angelina Gadeliya.

For more information about David Korevaar visit davidkorevaar.com.





Related Articles View More Classical Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You