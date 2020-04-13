David Bromberg's New Album

Esteemed roots music veteran David Bromberg, after nearly a half century as a recording artist, is still pushing boundaries, still an iconoclast, still unapologetically unique, as he continues to explore his life's journey via a path that might be considered "asymmetrical."

His musical expression is still inimitable and his scope of musical knowledge is encyclopedic. Bromberg and his ace band, aka the David Bromberg Quintet, are premiering their celebrated April 17 release, BIG ROAD (Red House Records), at Folk Alley. Read and listen HERE. Determined to give fans "something of value" - in other words, a tangible, content-rich package of music, film, text and photos - BIG ROAD is available as a CD/DVD release as well as a gatefold LP. The album features 12 new tracks, five hi-def performance videos and a mini-documentary detailing the album's creation. The release harks back to the golden age of record making, when enjoying an album was a tactile, visual and auditory experience. Recorded at the the Clubhouse in Rhinebeck, NY with longtime producer, GRAMMY-winner Larry Campbell, this collection is the most intimate portrait of David and his band, musically and visually, to date.

Bromberg's road-tested band is anchored by Mark Cosgrove (guitar, mandolin, vocals), Nate Grower (fiddle, mandolin, guitar, vocals), Josh Kanusky (drums, vocals) and newest member, Suavek Zaniesienko (bass, vocals). Joining David's core band for the session are keyboardist extraordinaire Dan Walker on piano, organ and accordion, a stellar horn section of Bromberg regulars Birch Johnson (trombone), Jon-Erik Kellso (trumpet), Matt Koza (tenor sax) and Bob Stewart (tuba) and producer Campbell (mandolin and pedal steel).

Highlights abound on BIG ROAD, from the title track, to 'Loving of the Game', to Bromberg originals 'George, Merle & Conway' and 'Diamond Lil', to 'Standing in the Need of Prayer' and many more. Throughout, Bromberg emphasizes musical inclusion, as many genres are represented: country, folk, blues, bluegrass, gospel and more. The video performances in the BIG ROAD package capture lightning in a bottle and showcase Bromberg in remarkable form. His vocals are unexpected and a thrill to behold, as is his camaraderie with his band.

We think you'll agree that traveling the David Bromberg Band's BIG ROAD is a trip work taking. While the David Bromberg Quintet are road warriors of the highest order, they are sidelined at the moment by the pandemic. You can support the band by ordering BIG ROAD in your favorite format through your favorite retailer here:

https://RedHouseRecords.lnk.to/BigRoadPR





Related Articles View More Classical Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You