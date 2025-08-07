Daniel Gall To Release Debut Album Exit Paradise in September

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Oregon-based composer and author Daniel Gall will release his debut album, Exit Paradise, on Monday, September 1, 2025. Inspired by his upcoming novel The Lawn Cult, this dance-fantasy concept album takes listeners on a programmatic journey through a world of competing cults. The recording features Venezuelan flutist Miguel Vargas and The Miguel Vargas Ensemble, alongside New York-based Italian violinist Laura Giannini.

Set in the fictional “City of Cults,” Exit Paradise follows a wanderer’s first pilgrimage into a realm of bizarre rituals and lavish secrets. The story culminates in his initiation into the elusive Cult of Paradise, only to discover that this utopia conceals hidden trials. The album’s narrative unfolds in three parts: “The City of Cults,” “Paradise,” and “Eruption / Regenesis,” the latter scored for violin and inspired by coping with disaster.

Gall’s compositions grew from his Project Screendance (2020–2022), a monthly dance film series. Collaborating with choreographer Charly Santagado, Gall created two dance films tied to the album, Ducks Crossing and Eruption / Regenesis, the latter performed by Giannini. Album artwork is by illustrator Aaron McConnell.

Exit Paradise will be available September 1 on Bandcamp, Amazon, Apple Music, Spotify, and other major platforms. CD and digital pre-orders are now open on Bandcamp.

Track List

Part One: The City of Cults

Entangled – Miguel Vargas The Duck Cult – Miguel Vargas Shunned Acolyte’s Lament (all the days go by and here I am alone) – Miguel Vargas Ritual Dance of the Grass Worshipers – The Miguel Vargas Ensemble The Healer – The Miguel Vargas Ensemble

Part Two: Paradise

Entry into Paradise (Congratulations, you’ve been chosen!) – The Miguel Vargas Ensemble The Color Wheel – The Miguel Vargas Ensemble Living With a Silver Stripe Against the Sky – The Miguel Vargas Ensemble Work and Escape – The Miguel Vargas Ensemble Exit Paradise – The Miguel Vargas Ensemble

Part Three: Eruption / Regenesis

PAROXYSM / act of god – Laura Giannini MAGMA CHAMBERS / substructure – Laura Giannini PYROCLASTIC FLOW / superstructure – Laura Giannini TEPHRA / falling stars – Laura Giannini ash / SUFFOCATION – Laura Giannini extremophile / HIDE AND GO PEAK – Laura Giannini fumarole / NO IT’S OKAY I’M FINE – Laura Giannini caldera / SALVATION – Laura Giannini

https://danielgall.bandcamp.com/album/exit-paradise