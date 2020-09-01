Dan Brown Releases 'Wild Symphony' Book With Accompanying AR App

The book is now available from today, September 1.

Dan Brown's book, Wild Symphony, is released today, September 1.

Travel through the trees and across the seas with Maestro Mouse and his musical friends! You'll meet a big blue whale and speedy cheetahs, tiny beetles and graceful swans. Each has a special secret to share.

Along the way, you might spot the surprises Maestro Mouse has left for you - a hiding buzzy bee, jumbled letters that spell out clues, and even a coded message for you to solve!

The Wild Symphony app is an augmented reality experience that takes you on an exciting musical adventure with Maestro Mouse and his symphonic friends!

Just download the app and point it at any illustration in the picture book, and you'll hear the corresponding song. Travel through the trees and across the seas as you listen to orchestral music inspired by big blue whales and speedy cheetahs, tiny beetles and graceful swans.

Learn more at https://wildsymphony.com/.

