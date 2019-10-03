DCINY Presents Holiday Concerts At Carnegie Hall Starting November 17

Distinguished Concerts International New York (DCINY) celebrates the holiday season bringing traditional and new holiday music to Carnegie Hall's Stern Auditorium/Perelman Stage. Concerts feature composers Joseph Martin and Heather Sorenson, Grammy Award winner Eric Whitacre, Mark Hayes and Pepper Choplin, and Maestro Jonathan Griffith. Tickets start at $20. For tickets and information, visit DCINY.

On Sunday, November 17, 2019, at 8:30 pm, composers Joseph Michael Martin and Heather Sorenson present the New York premiere of "Christmas Dreams" with Sorenson on piano and conducted by Martin. Martin's "Christmas Evergreen" will celebrate its world premiere at Carnegie, featuring Distinguished Concerts Orchestra and Distinguished Concerts Singers International. Composer/Conductor Mary McDonald and Joel Raney premiere their work "Sing Christmas" with the Distinguished Concerts Orchestra and Singers.

On Sunday, November 24, 2 pm Grammy Award-Winning Composer/Conductor Eric Whitacre returns to the DCINY stage for a holiday-themed concert of new arrangements and original works. Join Eric and the Distinguished Concerts Singers and Orchestra in a festive evening featuring new takes on classics such as Carol of the Bells, O Christmas Tree, Christmas Time is Here, Silent Night, Lux Aurumque and the world premiere of The Boy Who Laughed at Santa Claus with chamber orchestra - arranged by Jonathan Newman, part of the DCINY Premiere Project.

On Sunday, December 1 at 2 pm, Maestro Jonathan Griffith will conduct DCINY's ninth annual presentation of Beecham/Goossens' 1959 full symphony re-orchestration of Handel's Messiah. The annually sold-out performance of "Messiah... Refreshed!" highlights an international choir combining singers from 9 countries. Vocalists are Penelope Shumate, Soprano; Claudia Chapa, Mezzo-Soprano; John McVeigh, Tenor, and Christopher Job, Baritone.

On Monday, December 2 at 7 pm, DCINY presents Mark Hayes' "Magnificat", conducted by the composer, followed by Pepper Choplin's "Heaven's Child", featuring Distinguished Concerts Orchestra and Distinguished Concerts Singers International and conducted by Choplin.

Founded in 2007 by Iris Derke and Jonathan Griffith, with its first public performance in January 2008, DCINY is a leading producer of dynamic musical entertainment in renowned international venues. Over 40,000 musicians representing 49 countries and all 50 United States have participated in DCINY productions. Since the inception of the company, DCINY has produced 51 world premieres and more than 200 concerts for over 200,000 audience members.

With unforgettable, world-class concert experiences, empowering educational programs, and a global community of artists and audiences, DCINY changes lives through the power of musical performance. In addition to being selected four times for Inc. 5000, DCINY has received national recognition with multiple American Prizes: Jonathan Griffith, Founder and Music Director of Distinguished Concerts Orchestra (Winner 2014 American Prize in Conducting, Professional Orchestra Division), DCINY's General Director and Co-Founder Iris Derke and the DCINY Team (Winner 2015 American Prize in Arts Marketing), and Distinguished Concerts International New York (DCINY) has been recognized by LUX Life Magazine as the Most Outstanding Musical Education Program 2019 - New York.





Related Articles View More Classical Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You