Conductor And Clarinetist Charles Neidich To Inaugurate WA Sinfonietta

Clarinetist Charles Neidich, co-founder of the celebrated concert series WA Concert Series, is launching the WA Sinfonietta, a unique training orchestra dedicated to support musicians currently enrolled or recently graduated from an undergraduate or graduate program. The inaugural concert of the WA Sinfonietta will take place on Sunday, March 23, 2025, 7:30 PM at Good Shepherd-Faith Presbyterian Church. In this concert, Mr. Neidich will pick up the baton on the podium as well as play the bass clarinet in this concert. The full program follows:

Mendelssohn Overture to Die schÃ¶ne Melusine, Op. 32

Mozart Concerto in A Major for Basset Clarinet and Orchestra, K.622

Brahms Symphony No. 4 in E minor, Op. 98

The WA Sinfonietta is the newest project of the Artena Foundation, which was co-founded by Mr. Neidich and committed to fostering harmony, connection, and cultural exchange through the universal language of music and by presenting diverse musical genres and styles. According to Mr. Neidich: "The WA Sinfonietta is the first step in expanding our mission in the educational sphere where young musicians not only can hone their instrumental and ensemble skills as they begin their professional lives, but can deepen their understanding of music so they can become effective advocates for its power to foster cooperation and its essential importance in bringing people together from all walks of life in today's world." Mr. Neidich said, "WA, "å’Œ," is a very special word in Japanese: a circle or ring symbolizing harmony, completeness, the continuity of past, present, future, and the unity of all of humankind."

