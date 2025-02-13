Composer Andreia Pinto Correia Named As Inaugural Recipient Of The Sorel Award

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The American Composers Orchestra and American Composers Forum revealed new joint initiative: The Sorel Award, a three-year opportunity for mid-career women composers that includes the workshopping and premiere of a newly-commissioned orchestral work, personalized professional development, active relationship-building, and booking support. One award will be offered every three years, and the inaugural recipient is composer Andreia Pinto Correia.

This newly endowed award is made possible with a significant grant from The Elizabeth and Michel Sorel Charitable Organization, Inc., and offers catalytic support for mid-career women composers in the U.S. Addressing the needs articulated by composers served by ACO and ACF, The Sorel Award is supported by the Sorel Endowment for Women in Music, honoring pianist, educator, and philanthropist Claudette Sorel, and the memory of her parents, Elizabeth and Michel.

"Over the last few years, I've been asking, 'What does a woman composer need to advance her career, to have more opportunities for recognition and creative success? And how can The Sorel Organization help?'" says Wende Persons, Managing Director of The Sorel Organization. "The answer, over and over, is that composers need advocates. Someone looking out for them. This award is truly unique. Two powerhouse new music organizations will be focusing together, combining the strengths of each organization as a mighty force-as advocates-for The Sorel Award recipient throughout her three-year term. There is nothing like this in the field."

Inaugural recipient of The Sorel Award, Andreia Pinto Correia, composes music described as "compellingly meditative" (The Boston Globe) and an "aural fabric" (The New York Times). Her work is characterized by close attention to harmonic detail and timbral color. Following a family tradition of scholars and writers, her work often reflects the influence of literary sources from the Iberian Peninsula and beyond.

"The Sorel Award is an exciting and unique opportunity to deepen my relationship with the daring musicians of ACO," Pinto Correia says. "I very much look forward to working with American Composers Forum and other esteemed artistic partners over the next three years."

"It is a special occasion to have partnerships so organically come together with aligned values and complementary activities. We are excited to launch this new program together with Andreia, an accomplished and vital composer, with so many more creative ideas that we need to hear," says ACF's Executive Director, Vanessa Rose. "Working with our friends at ACO and with the legacy support of The Sorel Organization, we can provide unprecedented support for women at this point in their career, and encourage others in our field to do the same."

Award activities include one co-commissioned orchestral piece (10-15 minutes), which will be workshopped through ACO's EarShot CoLABoratory program and premiered by ACO at Carnegie Hall, or a similar venue; professional audio and video recording following the ACO performance to be commercially released, access to CoLABoratory Residencies; and an invitation to contribute an essay and/or interview to be featured on ACF's Anatomy of a Commission series on I CARE IF YOU LISTEN. Over three years, the awardee will work with both organizations and an artist manager partner to assess and elevate their profile, develop relationships, and optimize the award to cultivate a greater portfolio of opportunities. ACO will include the commissioned work in its EarShot Publishing catalog, administered in partnership with Boosey & Hawkes, providing additional promotional support towards subsequent performances. Composers will have ongoing full access to the two partners' suite of expertise and services, including 1:1 strategy sessions, marketing help, contract questions, fundraising guidance, and project support.

Candidates for The Sorel Awards are identified by the partners through ACF and ACO's existing open call processes, including EarShot Readings and CoLABoratory national open calls, ACF Create, McKnight Composer Fellowships and McKnight Visiting Composers, and Innova Recordings. Candidates will have had some demonstrated success with orchestras via participation in composer advancement programs, commissions, and performances, but will be at the career stage where the program is essential towards achieving career momentum and sustainability in their activities with orchestras.

By addressing some of the biggest obstacles for women composers today, The Sorel Awardees will not only receive important support to activate opportunities to work with orchestras, but also develop skills, relationships, and strategies to elevate and sustain their career beyond the award period.

"We are thrilled to inaugurate The Sorel Award in partnership with ACF and with the faith and support of The Sorel Endowment for Women in Music," says ACO's President and CEO, Melissa Ngan. "This partnership connects the core strengths of each organization, providing individualized and sustained support in career advancement and the development of definition-expanding works for orchestras. It is designed to address the critical mid-point in any composer's career where fewer support structures exist to build and sustain momentum. Andreia's expansive imagination, experiences in multiple roles as a creative artist, and fluency across musical languages and forms make her a very exciting choice as our first awardee, and we greatly look forward to working closely with her over these next three years."

About Andreia Pinto Correia

The prestigious literary magazine Jornal de Letras describes Andreia Pinto Correia's compositions as "a major contribution to the dissemination of Portugal's culture and language, perhaps a contribution larger than could ever be imagined." Her work - described by The New York Classical Review as "notated and formed with superb craft...dazzles the mind and punches its way into the heart," "compellingly meditative" by The Boston Globe, an "aural fabric" by The New York Times, and "fascinating" by the San Francisco Classical Voice - is characterized by close attention to harmonic detail and timbral color. Following a family tradition of scholars and writers, her work often reflects the influence of literary sources from the Iberian Peninsula and beyond.

Recent highlights include Cortejo, a L.A. Philharmonic commission with generous support from the Esa-Pekka Salonen Commissions Fund and Os pássaros da noite (The Birds of Night), a New York Philharmonic commission, both led by Maestro Gustavo Dudamel. Her work Reverdecer, Concerto for Violoncello and Orchestra, co-commissioned by the Orquestra Sinfônica do Estado de São Paulo (OSESP, Brazil) and the Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation (Lisbon, Portugal) for virtuoso Jay Campell, had European and South American premieres in 2023 and 2024. Her string quartet Aere senza stelle for Brooklyn Rider has been touring the world as part of their new project The Four Elements, a commission by the Vail Dance Festival, Damian Woetzel, artistic director.

Honors include an Arts and Letters Award in Music from the American Academy of Arts and Letters, a John Simon Guggenheim Memorial Foundation Fellowship, and the DSCH Shostakovich Award for her "contribution to the excellence of Portuguese classical music" from the Ministry of Culture of Portugal. She has received additional commissions from the European Union Presidency, Tanglewood Music Center/ Boston Symphony Orchestra, Washington Performing Arts (Kennedy Center), Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation, League of American Orchestras and the Toulmin Foundation, Fromm Music Foundation at Harvard University, Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, American Composers Orchestra at Carnegie Hall, Chicago Center for Contemporary Composition at the University of Chicago, Chamber Music America, National Symphony and National Dance Company of Portugal, and Culturgest/National Bank of Portugal, among others.

Pinto Correia was the curator of the Fertile Crescent Festival for Contemporary Music at the Institute for Advanced Study in Princeton and composer in residence with contemporary music ensemble OrchestrUtópica (Lisbon). She received the Honorary Title of Fellow of the Australian National University (ANU), Canberra, where she was a guest of the ARC Laureate Program for the Deep Human Past and the Indigenous Linguistics Alliance (Fall 2018). She has collaborated with an array of artists and scholars including historian Prof. Ann McGrath (Australia), marine biologist Dr. Claudio Campagna (Argentina), filmmakers Daniel Blaufuks and Salomé Lamas (Portugal), writers Mia Couto (Mozambique), Ondjaki (Angola), Betty Shamieh (Palestine/USA), her father - medievalist and poet Prof. João David Pinto Correia - (Portugal), and choreographers Omayra Amaya (Spain/USA) and Victor Pontes (Portugal).

Additional highlights include the world premiere of Night Migrations, a piano trio commissioned by Chamber Music America for the Horszowski Trio, and a string quartet for the JACK Quartet (String Quartet No.1, Unvanquished Space), commissioned by the Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation. Her concerto for orchestra, Timaeus, commissioned by the Boston Symphony's Tanglewood Music Center in memory of Elliott Carter, was premiered at the opening concert of the Festival's 75th anniversary. She has also been the recipient of a League of American Orchestras/ New Music USA Music Alive Composer Residency, a Rockefeller Foundation Center Fellowship, a Civitella Ranieri Foundation Fellowship, the Alpert Award in the Arts/Ucross Residency Prize, a Bogliasco Foundation Fellowship, and residencies from MacDowell and Sacatar Foundation.

Born in Portugal, Andreia Pinto Correia began her musical studies in her native Lisbon at the Academia de Amadores de Música, the Escola de Jazz Luíz Villas-Boas, and the University of Lisbon. She holds a double B.A. from the Berklee College of Music and Masters and Doctoral of Music degrees from the New England Conservatory of Music in Composition. Recently she was Visiting Associate Professor of Composition at the Jacobs School of Music, Indiana University, and is currently faculty and co-curator of the Gamper Music New Music Series at the Bowdoin International Festival. She currently resides in Brooklyn, New York.

