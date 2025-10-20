Canadian Brass Returns To Sarasota For A Festive Holiday Concert This December

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The world’s most celebrated brass ensemble, Canadian Brass, returns to the Sarasota Opera House for a holiday concert on Tuesday, December 2, at 7:30 p.m., presented by the Sarasota Concert Association.

Bringing their signature blend of virtuosity, creativity, and wit, Canadian Brass will perform a festive program featuring beloved seasonal classics such as It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year and Jingle Bell Rock. Known for their showmanship and engaging stage presence, the quintet promises an evening filled with warmth, laughter, and world-class musicianship.

For more than five decades, Canadian Brass has redefined the art of brass performance, appearing in the world’s most prestigious concert halls and earning international acclaim. The ensemble has received 24 combined GRAMMY and JUNO nominations and Germany’s coveted Echo Award for their recording of The Goldberg Variations.

The Ensemble

The members of Canadian Brass include some of North America’s most accomplished brass players:

Chuck Daellenbach (tuba): Co-founder and the ensemble’s heart and humor since 1970.

Joe Burgstaller (trumpet): Professor of Trumpet at Arizona State University and celebrated soloist.

Mikio Sasaki (trumpet): Assistant Professor of Trumpet at the University of Oregon.

Jeff Nelson (horn): International performer and educator who has appeared on six continents.

Keith Dyrda (trombone): Acclaimed educator and returning Canadian Brass member, often dubbed the “Wayne Gretzky of the trombone.”

CANADIAN BRASS HOLIDAY CONCERT

Tuesday, December 2, 2025, at 7:30 p.m.

Sarasota Opera House

Presented by the Sarasota Concert Association

Tickets: Starting at $45

Available online at SCAsarasota.org or by phone at (941) 966-6161

Box Office Hours: Monday–Friday, 10 a.m.–4 p.m.