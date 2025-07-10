Bridgehampton Chamber Music Festival To Premiere Lowell Liebermann's New Work

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Bridgehampton Chamber Music Festival will present the world premiere of GRAMMY Award-nominated American composer Lowell Liebermann's New Work for Flute, Clarinet, Violin, Cello, and Piano on August 3, 2025, 6 pm at Bridgehampton Presbyterian Church This new work, commissioned by the Festival, is a tribute in memory of a loved one.

Entitled "Shimmering Night: Mozart's Clarinet Quintet Sun," this program will offer a contemplation on beauty, remembrance, and grace. Starting with Schubert's Notturno for Piano Trio in E-flat Major, D. 897, it will conclude with Mozart's Clarinet Quintet in A major, K. 581. The full program follows:

Franz Schubert Notturno for Piano Trio in E-flat Major, D. 897

Lowell Liebermann New Work for Flute, Clarinet, Violin, Cello, and Piano

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart Clarinet Quintet in A major, K. 581

The musicians featured in this concert include flutist Marya Martin, clarinetist Tommaso Lonquich, violinist Stella Chen, violinist Kevin Zhu, violist Mathew Lipman, cellist Carter Brey, and pianist Michael Stephen Brown.

General admission from $50 to $75 and $10 student tickets can be purchased on the Festival's website. For more information, please visit composer Lowell Liebermann's website.

Among America's internationally heralded composers, Lowell Liebermann stands out as an artist who defies easy categorization. Performed by illustrious orchestras and soloists throughout the world, his music has delighted listeners and critics alike. He is that rare phenomenon: a composer of immense popularity and lasting profundity.

In the 2024-2025 season, Mr. Liebermann sees his works performed all over the world. His Concerto for Alto Saxophone and Orchestra, commissioned by the University of Iowa, will receive its world premiere in March 2025 at the Fifth Penderecki Contemporary Music Festival in Yerevan, Armenia, with saxophonist Kenneth Tse and the Armenian State Symphony. This season also sees the premiere of two works written as required pieces for the Heida Hermanns International Piano Competition and the Hilton Head International Piano Competition, respectively. A commission by the Bridgehampton Chamber Music Festival will receive its premiere at the Festival on August 3, 2025.

Other highlights this season included a fall tour of the Trio Revolution, playing his Trio No. 2 for Flute, Cello, and Piano, Op. 87 in cities throughout Germany, Switzerland, and Austria. The Concerto No. 1 for Flute and Orchestra, Op. 29 was performed in the UK, Europe, and the United States, including by the Sarajevo Philharmonic Orchestra. The Prologue and Waltz from his Frankenstein, Op. 40, received its concert premiere at the Rochester Philharmonic under the baton of Maestro Andreas Delfs.

One of the most frequently performed and recorded composers of America, Mr. Liebermann has written more than one hundred forty works in all genres, several of which have gone on to become standard repertoire for their instruments. His Sonata for Flute and Piano and his Gargoyles for piano are among the most popular contemporary works for their instruments, regularly included in recital and competition programs. Each of them has been recorded on compact disc more than twenty-five times to date. His full-length ballet Frankenstein was co-commissioned by London's Royal Ballet and the San Francisco Ballet and has been released on Blu-Ray and DVD. The San Francisco Ballet Orchestra under the baton of Martin West has also released the complete score on Reference Recordings.

This past spring saw the unveiling of Mr. Liebermann's Flute Concerto No. 2, commissioned and played by the Chicago Symphony, led by conductor Susanna Mälkki with principal flutist Stefán Ragnar Höskuldsson performing as soloist. "...one of the most eagerly anticipated events this season throughout the flute community. And the actual performances have exceeded the fever pitch of expectation," wrote Cate Hummel in the March 26, 2024 edition of the Flute Examiner. "The big reveal was the first performance of Lowell Liebermann's Flute Concerto No. 2, Op. 142, according to M.L. Rantala March 25, 2024 in hpherald.com. And he added, "This seemed to be a match made in heaven. Liebermann's previous works for flute have been wildly successful, gaining adherents as famous as James Galway. What I loved most about Liebermann's new concerto is that it has a marvelous sense of propulsion to it. Whether the tempo is fast or slow, the music unfolds like a ribbon caught in a breeze. There is a clear shape and purpose and swirling beauty."