Bravo! Vail Music Festival Announces 36th Season

London's acclaimed Academy of St Martin in the Fields makes its highly anticipated return to Bravo! Vail with Music Director Joshua Bell. World-renowned resident orchestras-the New York Philharmonic, The Philadelphia Orchestra, and the Dallas Symphony Orchestra-join for 17 programs led by Music Directors Jaap van Zweden, Yannick Nézet-Séguin, and Fabio Luisi, in addition to guest conductors Marin Alsop, Giancarlo Guerrero, Hannu Lintu, Stéphane Denève, Jeff Tyzik, and Justin Freer.

Bravo! Vail presents the second year of its Symphonic Commissioning Project with two world premieres of works by Anna Clyne and Nina Shekhar and the Colorado premiere of a work by Angélica Negrón. Sixteen additional Bravo! Vail premieres include works by Andy Akiho, Chick Corea, Paquito D'Rivera, Jennifer Higdon, Stephen Prutsman, Kevin Puts, Kaija Saariaho, and more.

Artist debuts and celebrated artist returns include Joshua Bell, Hilary Hahn, Yunchan Lim, Time for Three, Lido Pimienta, James Ehnes, Bruce Liu, Maxim Vengerov, Jan Vogler, Joseph Alessi, Stefan Jackiw, Sandbox Percussion, Dalí Quartet, Galvin Cello Quartet, Jean-Efflam Bavouzet, Bravo! Vail Artistic Director Anne-Marie McDermott, and more.

Vail, CO (February 15, 2023)- The Bravo! Vail Music Festival (Bravo! Vail) announced its 36th Festival season, with more than 80 concerts throughout Colorado's stunning Vail Valley region. The six-week festival presents four internationally acclaimed resident orchestras-Academy of St Martin in the Fields, the Dallas Symphony Orchestra, The Philadelphia Orchestra, and the New York Philharmonic-alongside renowned chamber ensembles showcasing a rich schedule of inspiring guest artists, classical and pops programming, and new music.

Artistic Director Anne-Marie McDermott comments: "The world of classical music and musicians is evolving at an astonishing pace in thrilling ways. Bravo! Vail is incredibly proud to be evolving with it by providing an exquisite and welcoming platform to experience the incredible variety of creative voices we believe have the power to touch our audiences. Sharing the incredible breadth and depth of live music is our great joy."

Continuing the Festival's legacy of supporting living composers and their work, Bravo! Vail's 36th season marks the second year of its Symphonic Commissioning Project. Through this initiative, two world premieres take place at the Festival, including This Moment by Anna Clyne with The Philadelphia Orchestra and a work by Nina Shekhar with the New York Philharmonic. Additionally, the Dallas Symphony Orchestra gives the Colorado and Bravo! Vail premiere of Angélica Negrón's Arquitecta, featuring Colombian vocalist Lido Pimienta. Coupled with these three Symphonic Commissioning Project works, 16 works by living composers receive their Bravo! Vail premieres.

Bravo! Vail's longstanding commitment to developing outstanding young artists is another hallmark of its programming. In 2023, six early-career competition winners are featured at the Festival, including international sensation Yunchan Lim and Anna Geniushene-Van Cliburn International Piano Competition's Gold and Silver medalists respectively-and Van Cliburn Finalists Ilya Shmukler and Jonathan Mak; Bruce Liu, 2021 winner of the International Chopin Piano Competition; and Illia Ovcharenko, winner of the 2022 Honens International Piano Competition. Mak and Ovcharenko have also been selected as Bravo! Vail's 2023 Piano Fellows.

"As a pianist, nothing is more exciting to me than nurturing the extraordinary young artists who are making their way on the scene today," states McDermott. "The six pianists coming to the festival this summer each have a singular voice and perspective to share with audiences and are performing an incredible variety of music old and new."

Highlights

· Academy of St Martin in the Fields' Music Director Joshua Bell performs Paganini's First Violin Concerto and Bach's Violin Concerto in A minor with the internationally renowned chamber orchestra.

· Fabio Luisi and the Dallas Symphony Orchestra give the Colorado premiere of Angélica Negrón's Arquitecta featuring Colombian vocalist Lido Pimienta in a program that includes Franck's Symphony in D minor and cellist Jan Vogler's Bravo! Vail debut.

· Yannick Nézet-Séguin leads The Philadelphia Orchestra in Mozart's Requiem, the composer's final masterpiece, featuring the Bravo! Vail Festival Chorus, Colorado Symphony Chorus, under the direction of Chorus Director Duain Wolfe, and mezzo-soprano Jennifer Johnson Cano, tenor Issachah Savage, and additional vocalists.

· Marin Alsop and pianist Yunchan Lim reprise their performance of Rachmaninoff's Piano Concerto No. 3 from the 2022 Van Cliburn International Piano Competition, this time with the New York Philharmonic.

· Anne-Marie McDermott, Anna Geniushene, and Ilya Shmukler perform all nine of Sergei Prokofiev's Piano Sonatas over two concerts, as part of Immersive Experiences.

· The Chamber Music Series features the Bravo! Vail premiere of Stephen Prutsman's musical score to Seven Chances, a Buster Keaton silent film, as it is projected on the big screen with performances by members of the Dalí Quartet, flutist Tara Helen O'Connor, Philadelphia Orchestra Assistant Principal Bass Joseph Conyers, and Prutsman on piano.

· Sandbox Percussion headlines the bold Classically Uncorked series, performing Andy Akiho's Grammy and Pulitzer-prize nominated Seven Pillars and six additional Bravo! Vail premieres.

· Illia Ovcharenko and Jonathan Mak are selected as 2023 Bravo! Vail Piano Fellows.

· Bravo! Vail brings more than 35 free community and family concerts to venues throughout the Vail Valley region.

NEW MUSIC

· World premiere: Anna Clyne's This Moment, performed by The Philadelphia Orchestra under the direction of Yannick Nézet-Séguin, as part of Bravo! Vail's Symphonic Commissioning Project. This work is commissioned through the League of American Orchestra's Virginia B. Toulmin Foundation Orchestral Commissions Program (July 14).

· World premiere: a Bravo! Vail co-commissioned work by Nina Shekhar for the Symphonic Commissioning Project, performed by the New York Philharmonic (July 19).

· Colorado and Bravo! Vail premiere: Angélica Negrón's Arquitecta featuring Colombian vocalist Lido Pimienta, a Bravo! Vail co-commissioned work performed by the Dallas Symphony Orchestra under the direction of Fabio Luisi, as part of the Symphonic Commissioning Project (July 2).

· Bravo! Vail premiere: Dimitri Cervo's Dança Negra, featuring a member of the Galvin Cello Quartet at a Vail Interfaith Chapel Community Concert (July 6).

· Bravo! Vail premiere: Contact by Kevin Puts, featuring Time for Three and The Philadelphia Orchestra led by Stéphane Denève (July 8).

· Bravo! Vail premiere: Paquito D'Rivera's Preludio y Merengue, performed by the Dalí Quartet and Philadelphia Orchestra Principal Clarinet Ricardo Morales on the Chamber Music Series (July 11).

· Bravo! Vail premiere: Jennifer Higdon's Fanfare Ritmico, performed by The Philadelphia Orchestra with Yannick Nézet-Séguin conducting (July 13).

· Bravo! Vail premiere: Reena Esmail's Zeher (Poison), featuring the Viano String Quartet at a Vail Interfaith Chapel Community Concert (July 13).

· Bravo! Vail premiere: Stephen Prutsman's Seven Chances, a new musical score to accompany the Buster Keaton silent film of the same name, featured on the Chamber Music Series (July 16).

· Bravo! Vail premiere: Chick Corea's Trombone Concerto, written for and performed by New York Philharmonic Principal Trombone Joseph Alessi (July 19).

· Bravo! Vail premiere: Kaija Saariaho's Ciel d'hiver, performed by the New York Philharmonic under the direction of Hannu Lintu (July 21).

· Bravo! Vail premiere: Billy Child's String Quartet No. 2, Awakening, featuring the Isidore String Quartet at a Vail Interfaith Chapel Community Concert (July 27).

· Bravo! Vail premieres: Amy Beth Kirsten's may the devil take me; David Crowell's Verses for a Liminal Space; Victor Caccese's Bell Patterns; Juri Seo's vv; Viet Cuong's WWBB; and Steve Reich's Drumming part 1, performed by Sandbox Percussion (August 1).

· Bravo! Vail premiere: Andy Akiho's Seven Pillars, a genre-defying work for percussion quartet, performed by Sandbox Percussion (August 2).

· Bravo! Vail premiere: George Crumb's American Songbook III, Unto the Hills, performed by Sandbox Percussion (August 3).

ARTIST DEBUTS

· Russian-Israeli violinist Maxim Vengerov makes his Bravo! Vail debut, performing Mendelssohn's Violin Concerto in E minor with the Dallas Symphony Orchestra (June 30).

· Renowned cellist Jan Vogler makes his Bravo! Vail debut in Haydn's Cello Concerto in C major with the Dallas Symphony Orchestra (July 2).

· Colombian vocalist Lido Pimienta makes her Bravo! Vail debut performing Angélica Negrón's Arquitecta with the Dallas Symphony Orchestra (July 2).

· The Grammy Award winning string trio Time for Three makes its Bravo! Vail debut performing Contact by Kevin Puts with The Philadelphia Orchestra (July 8).

· The Dalí Quartet makes its Bravo! Vail debut in a Chamber Music Series program of Latin American and Classical works (July 11).

· Winner of the 2021 International Chopin Piano Competition, Bruce Liu makes his Bravo! Vail debut performing Rachmaninoff's Piano Concerto No. 2 with The Philadelphia Orchestra (July 13).

· Flutist Tara Helen O'Connor makes her Bravo! Vail debut performing Stephen Prutsman's Seven Chances on the Chamber Music Series (July 16).

· Van Cliburn Silver Medalist Anna Geniushene makes her Bravo! Vail debut performing Prokofiev's Piano Sonatas with Anne-Marie McDermott and Ilya Shmukler as part of the Immersive Experiences series (July 17 and 18).

· Finnish guest conductor Hannu Lintu makes his Bravo! Vail debut leading the New York Philharmonic (July 21).

· Guest conductor Justin Freer makes his Bravo! Vail debut leading Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets in Concert with the New York Philharmonic (July 22).

· Yunchan Lim, Van Cliburn International Piano Competition's 2022 Gold Medalist, reprises his award-winning performance of Rachmaninoff's Piano Concerto No. 3 with Marin Alsop, this time joined by the New York Philharmonic (July 26).

· The contemporary percussion quartet Sandbox Percussion makes its Bravo! Vail debut, co-curating and performing in all three Classically Uncorked series concerts (August 1, 2, and 3).

· Bravo! Vail Piano Fellow Jonathan Mak makes his Bravo! Vail debut, performing concerts throughout the community. Performance details to be announced.

· Chamber Ensembles in Residence the Galvin Cello Quartet and Isidore String Quartet make their Bravo! Vail debuts performing community concerts in Vail, Gypsum, Eagle, and more. Specific details will be announced at a later date.

ORCHESTRAL SERIES (Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater-6PM, unless otherwise noted)

Academy of St Martin in the Fields (June 22-25, 2023)

Renowned for its beautifully refined sound and vibrant interpretations, the Academy of St Martin in the Fields (ASMF), led by Music Director Joshua Bell, makes a triumphant return for its fourth residency at Bravo! Vail.

Highlights of ASMF's three programs include solo performances by Joshua Bell in Paganini's First Violin Concerto and Bach's Violin Concerto in A minor. In addition, Bravo! Vail Artistic Director Anne-Marie McDermott is featured in Beethoven's Piano Concerto No. 2 and Bach's Keyboard Concerto No. 1.

· Thursday, June 22: Return of Academy of St Martin in the Fields-The ASMF makes its highly anticipated return in a program featuring Anne-Marie McDermott in Beethoven's Piano Concerto No. 2; the double-woodwind quintet Seascape by Ruth Gipps; and Haydn's Symphony No. 104 "London."

· Saturday, June 24: Mozart & Bach with Joshua Bell-ASMF Music Director and violinist Joshua Bell joins the ensemble in Bach's Violin Concerto in A minor, paired with a performance of Bach's magnificent Keyboard Concerto No. 1 by Anne-Marie McDermott and two of Mozart's early symphonies: Nos. 25 and 29.

· Sunday, June 25: Joshua Bell with ASMF-Joshua Bell performs Paganini's virtuosic First Violin Concerto, alongside ASMF performances of Schumann's transcendent Symphony No. 2 and Beethoven's Overture to Egmont.

Dallas Symphony Orchestra (June 30-July 5, 2023)

Music Director Fabio Luisi returns for his third season at Bravo! Vail, leading two extraordinary programs with the endlessly inventive Dallas Symphony Orchestra (DSO). Highlights of these programs include the Bravo! Vail premiere of Angélica Negrón's Arquitecta featuring Colombian vocalist Lido Pimienta; the Bravo! Vail debuts of violinist Maxim Vengerov and cellist Jan Vogler; and performances of Franck's Symphony in D Minor and Brahms' Symphony No. 3.

DSO Principal Pops Conductor Jeff Tyzik returns to the podium leading the Paul Simon Songbook, followed by the DSO's Patriotic Concert and an evening of movie music by John Williams.

· Friday, June 30: Luisi Conducts Brahms' Third-Acclaimed Russian-Israeli violinist Maxim Vengerov makes his Bravo! Vail debut, performing Mendelssohn's revered Violin Concerto in E minor with the DSO in a program that includes Brahms' Symphony No. 3, led by Music Director Fabio Luisi.

· Saturday, July 1: Paul Simon Songbook with DSO-The DSO celebrates legendary singer/songwriter Paul Simon in an evening showcasing his incredible work spanning from the Simon and Garfunkel era through his solo albums, with orchestral arrangements by conductor Jeff Tyzik.

· Sunday, July 2: Haydn Cello Concerto-Luisi leads the DSO in the summer's first Bravo! Vail Symphonic Commissioning Project premiere-Angélica Negrón's Arquitecta featuring Colombian vocalist Lido Pimienta-in addition to the Bravo! Vail debut of cellist Jan Vogler in Haydn's Cello Concerto in C Major and Franck's Symphony in D minor.

· Tuesday, July 4 at 2PM: Tyzik Conducts Patriotic Concert-In the return of an audience favorite, Jeff Tyzik conducts the DSO in a program celebrating Independence Day.

· Wednesday, July 5: John Williams' Music of the Movies-Tyzik and the DSO celebrate the music of John Williams, the most recognized cinematic composer of our time, in an evening featuring some of his most cherished scores, from Star Wars and Jurassic Park to Superman and more.

The Philadelphia Orchestra (July 7-July 14, 2023)

One of the world's preeminent and most innovative orchestras, The Philadelphia Orchestra (Orchestra) joins Bravo! Vail for six performances including three under the direction of Music and Artistic Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin and two led by Saint Louis Symphony Music Director and former Philadelphia Orchestra Principal Guest Conductor Stéphane Denève.

Highlights include the world premiere of Anna Clyne's This Moment; the Bravo! Vail premiere of Kevin Puts' Contact; Mozart's Requiem; Florence Price's Symphony No. 3; and guest appearances by Hilary Hahn, Time for Three, James Ehnes, Bruce Liu, Jennifer Johnson Cano, Issachah Savage, and other vocalists.

· Friday, July 7: All Beethoven with Ehnes-The Philadelphia Orchestra opens its residency with an all-Beethoven program, featuring violinist James Ehnes in Beethoven's Violin Concerto and the composer's nature-inspired Symphony No. 6, Pastoral, led by Denève.

· Saturday, July 8: Denève Conducts Stravinsky & Ravel-The genre-crossing string trio Time for Three joins the Orchestra in Kevin Puts' Contact-a concerto written for the group-in addition to Stravinsky's magical Firebird Suite and audience-favorite Boléro in this Denève-led program.

· Sunday, July 9: A Night in Vienna-Denève leads the Orchestra in a celebratory evening featuring waltzes from around the world, including works by Strauss, Tchaikovsky, Ravel, and more.

· Wednesday, July 12: Yannick Conducts Tchaikovsky with Hilary Hahn-Music and Artistic Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin returns to Bravo! Vail, leading the Orchestra and violinist Hilary Hahn in Tchaikovsky's breathtaking Violin Concerto, alongside Florence Price's Symphony No. 3-a work featured on the Orchestra's 2022 Grammy Award winning recording.

· Thursday, July 13: Rachmaninoff Piano Concerto No. 2-Winner of the 2021 International Chopin Piano Competition, Bruce Liu makes his Bravo! Vail debut performing Rachmaninoff's Piano Concerto No. 2 in a program including Higdon's Fanfare Ritmico and Rachmaninoff's Symphonic Dances-a work premiered by the Orchestra in 1941.

· Friday, July 14: Mozart's Requiem-Nézet-Séguin closes the Orchestra's residency with a powerful program of beginnings and endings, featuring the world premiere of Anna Clyne's This Moment paired with Mozart's emotionally stirring Requiem, featuring Bravo! Vail Festival Chorus, Colorado Symphony Chorus, led by Chorus Director Duain Wolfe, and four exceptional vocal soloists.

NEW YORK PHILHARMONIC (July 19-July 26, 2023)

The iconic New York Philharmonic closes Bravo! Vail's 2023 Orchestral Series with its signature power and brilliance in six programs led by Music Director Jaap van Zweden and an array of outstanding guest conductors, including Giancarlo Guerrero, Hannu Lintu, Justin Freer, and Marin Alsop, the last of whom reunites with Van Cliburn International Piano Competition Gold Medalist Yunchan Lim in a performance of Rachmaninoff's Piano Concerto No. 3.

Additional highlights include the world premiere of a work by Nina Shekhar, co-commissioned by Bravo! Vail and the New York Philharmonic, as part of the Symphonic Commissioning Project; the Bravo! Vail premiere of Chick Corea's Trombone Concerto; Bruckner's Symphony No. 7 and Beethoven's Symphony No. 5 led by van Zweden; Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets in Concert; and guest appearances by Joseph Alessi, Stefan Jackiw, and Anne-Marie McDermott.

Wednesday, July 19: Chick Corea's Trombone Concerto & NY Phil-Guest conductor Giancarlo Guerrero opens the Philharmonic residency with the world premiere of a new work by Nina Shekhar and the Bravo! Vail premiere of Chick Corea's Trombone Concerto written for Principal Trombone Joseph Alessi, in a program that includes Dvořák's treasured New World Symphony.

Friday, July 21: New York Philharmonic Performs Sibelius-Finnish guest conductor Hannu Lintu celebrates great composers from his homeland, leading the Philharmonic in Sibelius' Symphony No. 7 and Finlandia, as well as Kaija Saariaho's Ciel d'hiver. Violinist Stefan Jackiw also joins the program in Bruch's rousing Scottish Fantasy.

Saturday, July 22 at 7:30 p.m.: Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets in Concert-This concert features Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets in high-definition while the Philharmonic performs John Williams' otherworldly score.

Sunday, July 23: Beethoven's Fifth with van Zweden-Music Director Jaap van Zweden returns to Bravo! Vail to lead two of classical music's most recognized works: Beethoven's Symphony No. 5 and Rossini's William Tell Overture, in a program featuring Bravo! Vail's very own Anne-Marie McDermott in Mozart's brooding Piano Concerto No. 20 in D minor.

Tuesday, July 25: Bruckner Symphony No. 7-A champion of Bruckner's work, van Zweden conducts the Philharmonic in the composer's expansive Symphony No. 7-a work Bruckner wrote to honor his late mentor, Richard Wagner.

Wednesday, July 26: Alsop conducts Rachmaninoff with Yunchan Lim-Trailblazing conductor Marin Alsop concludes Bravo! Vail's Orchestral Series with Yunchan Lim as he reprises his gold medal-winning performance of Rachmaninoff's Piano Concerto No. 3 from the 2022 Van Cliburn International Piano Competition, in a concert that also includes Prokofiev's Romeo and Juliet Suite.

CHAMBER MUSIC SERIES (Vilar Performing Arts Center, 7PM)

Bravo! Vail's Chamber Music Series presents four performances by internationally celebrated chamber musicians and ensembles in the beautiful, intimate environment of the Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek. The 2023 series features the Bravo! Vail premiere of Seven Chances, Stephen Prutsman's musical score to accompany the Buster Keaton film; an eclectic program by the Dalí Quartet; Jean-Efflam Bavouzet and Anne-Marie McDermott in a recital of works for two pianos; and the return of the distinguished Dover Quartet.

· Tuesday, June 27: Dover Quartet-One of the most celebrated young string ensembles performing today, the Dover Quartet opens Bravo! Vail's Chamber Music Series with works by Haydn, Schubert, and George Walker.

· Tuesday, July 11: Dalí Quartet & Ricardo Morales-The Dalí Quartet makes its Bravo! Vail debut, performing works by Latin American and classical composers in a program featuring The Philadelphia Orchestra's Principal Clarinet Ricardo Morales.

· Sunday, July 16: Seven Chances, a Buster Keaton silent film-Members of the Dalí Quartet, along with flutist Tara Helen O'Connor, Philadelphia Orchestra Assistant Principal Bass Joseph Conyers, and pianist Stephen Prutsman perform Prutsman's musical score to Seven Chances, a silent film by Buster Keaton, as it is projected on the big screen. Also on the program is Prutsman's Three Jazz Standards for Piano Quintet and Bolling's Suite for Flute and Jazz Piano.

· Monday, July 24: McDermott & Bavouzet-Internationally acclaimed pianists Jean-Efflam Bavouzet and Anne-Marie McDermott perform a recital of works for two pianos, including Debussy's Three Nocturnes and Jeux, Ravel's La Valse, and Gershwin's An American in Paris.

IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCES (Donovan Pavilion, 7PM)

Sergei Prokofiev's Complete Piano Sonatas in Two Concerts-Bravo! Vail's Immersive Experiences take listeners on a "deep dive" over multiple concerts into a whole body or oeuvre of music, with the musicians themselves serving as the guide. The 2023 series examines all nine of Sergei Prokofiev's Piano Sonatas-arguably the most important piano sonatas of the 20th century.

Having performed and recorded these works in their entirety over 20 years ago, Anne-Marie McDermott is thrilled to be sharing the experience with two extraordinary young pianists whose artistry she admires, in concert with pianists Anna Geniushene and Ilya Shmukler, acclaimed Silver Medalist and Finalist respectively of the 2022 Van Cliburn International Piano Competition. McDermott gives an introductory overview prior to each concert and a talkback including Geniushene and Shmukler after each program concludes. These evenings combine concert and conversation to provide experiences that are aurally, intellectually, and emotionally exhilarating.

· Monday, July 17: Prokofiev Piano Sonatas I-McDermott and Shmukler open Immersive Experiences with Prokofiev's Piano Sonatas: No. 1 in F minor; No. 2 in D minor; No. 7 in B-flat major; No. 3 in A minor; and No. 6 in A major.

· Tuesday, July 18: Prokofiev Piano Sonatas II-McDermott and Geniushene, complete the cycle of Prokofiev's Piano Sonatas with performances of Sonata No. 5 in C major; Sonata No. 4 in C minor; Sonata No. 8 in B-flat major; and Sonata No. 9 in C major.

CLASSICALLY UNCORKED (Donovan Pavilion, 7:30PM)

Bravo! Vail's Classically Uncorked returns with three bold chamber music programs co-curated and performed by Sandbox Percussion, a contemporary percussion quartet known for its visually and auditorily stunning presentations. Each Classically Uncorked program offers a unique chamber music experience with handcrafted wines and cabaret-style seating in the gorgeous Donovan Pavilion.

· Tuesday, August 1: Classically Uncorked I-Sandbox Percussion kicks off Classically Uncorked with a dynamic program of new music and Bravo! Vail premieres, including works by Amy Beth Kirsten, David Crowell, Juri Seo, Viet Cuong, and Sandbox founder Victor Caccese.

· Wednesday, August 2: Classically Uncorked II- Hailed by The New York Times as "a lush, brooding celebration of noise," Andy Akiho's groundbreaking Seven Pillars is a genre-defying audio collaboration for percussion quartet, performed by Sandbox Percussion.

· Thursday, August 3: Classically Uncorked III-Sandbox Percussion closes out the series and Bravo! Vail's 36th Music Festival with John Cage's Third Construction; George Crumb's American Songbook III, Unto the Hills; and a selection of songs from Charles Ives, featuring the American soprano Susanna Phillips and Anne-Marie McDermott.

THE LINDA & MITCH HART SOIRÉE SERIES (various private locations, 6PM)

These four stylish soirées are one-of-a-kind social and musical experiences hosted at magnificent private residences. Each evening begins with a cocktail hour followed by a performance by some of the world's most extraordinary musicians with an intimate post- concert dinner. The 2023 series includes concerts by Joshua Bell, Maxim Vengerov, Anne-Marie McDermott, and members of both the Academy of St Martin in the Fields and The Philadelphia Orchestra, as well as the Isidore String Quartet.

· Friday, June 23: Soirée I-Joshua Bell and members of Academy of St Martin in the Fields are featured in the first soirée of the Festival at the de Vink Residence. Program to be announced at a later date.

· Thursday, June 29: Soirée II-Violinist Maxim Vengerov and Anne-Marie McDermott perform a program that includes Prokofiev's Sonata No. 2 and Tchaikovsky's Valse-Scherzo at the McGonagle Residence.

· Monday, July 10: Soirée III-Members of The Philadelphia Orchestra play string duets and trios including Beethoven's Eyeglass Duo and String Trio No. 5, in addition to the Handel/Halvorson Passacaglia, at the Spector Residence.

· Thursday, July 27: Soirée IV-A performance by the Isidore String Quartet and New York Philharmonic Principal Viola Cynthia Phelps is featured at the Hicks Residence. Program to be announced at a later date.

EDUCATION & ENGAGEMENT PROGRAMS

Throughout the Festival, Bravo! Vail offers more than 35 free concerts in the Vail Valley community, featuring emerging artists and musicians from visiting orchestras and ensembles. At the heart of Bravo! Vail's mission to promote a lifelong appreciation of the arts, these accessible programs break down economic and geographical barriers, ensuring everyone in the community can enjoy high-quality classical music and educational opportunities in their own towns. Full details of all programs will be announced in early March 2023.

